COLLEGE BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE SWEEPS ROSE STATE — Connors State won 11-8 over Rose State in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Cowboys took the lead late in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie as with the bases loaded, Garrett Standifer drew a walk to score the go ahead run. Blake Simpson had a four bagger in the second inning and led Connors State with three hits in four at bats. Ariel Tejada went the distance on the mound, allowing eight hits and eight runs while striking out 11. In the nightcap, the Cowboys cruised past Rose State, 21-5 as Rody Garcia and Andres Matias both finished with three hits and six RBIs each. Brady Cerkownyk added four hits and four RBIs while Elian Cuevas got the win on the hill for the Cowboys (40-5, 16-2).
PREP BASEBALL
FAIRLAND TOURNAMENT — Class A No. 17 Porter started strong jumping out to a 5-0 lead over Vinita in what would turn out to be an 11-3 win. Logan Crain led the Pirates (21-11) with three hits while Tyler Durrett and Mason Plunk both added two hits. All of them had one RBI. Landyn Smith picked up the win as he gave up six hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts.
DAWSON SUMNER INVITATIONAL — In a matchup of two top 20 teams in Class 2A, No. 18 Haskell lost to No. 8 Preston in the tournament finale, 9-1. Preston was already up 6-0 before the Haymakers scored their lone run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Dylan Ozinga that scored Logan Jones from third base. Ozinga, Jones, Brannon Westmoreland, Lane Mann and Ryker Porter all had one hit for Haskell (9-8).
Gore took third place as it defeated Class 2A No. 15 Warner, 6-3. The Pirates, down 1-0 after the first three innings, scored runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to take a 5-3 lead going into the seventh. Ben Kirkpatrick led Gore (16-7) as he was 3-of-4 with one RBI while Dane Perryman and Lane Ward, also with one RBI, added two hits apiece. Adam Thompson was 4-for-4 to pace the Eagles (11-9) and Cole Mayfield had two hits.
BIXBY/BA TURF WAR FESTIVAL — Tyler Allen pitched a complete game shutout as Class 2A No.2 Oktaha picked up the 6-0 win over Edmond Memorial. Allen allowed six hits but struckout nine in getting the win on the mound for the Tigers (17-4). Kipton Christian and Kannon Robinson led Oktaha with two hits apiece. Brody Surmont added a fifth inning home run.
MONDAY PREP SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Porter at Haskell, 4 p.m.
Roland at Eufaula , 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Keys, 4:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Oologah, 5 p.m.
Gore at Porum, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Booker T. Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.
Pocola at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Sallisaw Central at Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Hulbert at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Okay at Porum, 4:30 p.m.
Okmulgee at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Dewar, 4:30 p.m.
Stilwell at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Haskell at Oktaha/Crowder, 4 p.m.
Central at Warner , 4:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Gans/Arkoma, 4 p.m.
Berryhill/Tulsa Memorial at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.
