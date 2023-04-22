COLLEGE BASEBALL
CONNORS SWEEPS NEO A&M — Connors State snagged a late lead and defeated NEO A&M 13-9 on Saturday. The game was tied at nine with the Cowboys batting in the top of the seventh when Andres Matias's sac fly scored one run for CSC. In the first inning, Connors State got its offense started as Blake Simpson homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Jeff Liddell got the win for Connors State College. The righthander lasted two innings, allowing two hits and zero runs. The Cowboys racked up 16 hits in the game as Brady Cerkownyk went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead. In the nightcap, the Cowboys (43-5, 19-2) won 14-9 as they came back from a 4-1 deficit after six innings and scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-4 lead. Cerkownyk, with two RBIs, and Tyson Fourkiller had two hits each. Matias and Luca Boscarino added three RBIs apiece.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
MCALESTER FESTIVAL — Antlers held Muskogee (11-16) to three hits and defeated the Roughers, 12-0 on Saturday. Ben Fullbright, Dale Grant and Thairenn Thompson accounted for Muskogee’s hits.
Brett Pippenger had two hits and Luke Adcock had the lone RBI for Eufaula (15-13) in a 3-1 loss to Class A No. 1 Rattan.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 17 Haskell fell in the tournament finals to Bristow, 8-0. The Haymakers (13-9) collected just three hits, one each by Brady Neal, Lucas King and Peter Turner.
PORTER SPLITS — Class A No. 17 Porter opened the day with a 12-1 loss to Class 2A No. 8 Preston, as Blake Cole had one RBI. Porter regrouped and defeated Hulbert, 13-2. Tyler Durrett drove in six runs on three hits to lead the Pirates (26-14) while Mason Plunk, Cole and Logan Crain all collected two hits.
CHECOTAH TOURNAMENT — Checotah stayed in it until the end, but Colcord pulled away late in a 15-8 victory on Saturday. The game was tied at seven with Colcord batting in the top of the fifth when an error scored one run for Colcord.
Lane Elliott drove in four runners in the loss for the Wildcats (9-19), who collected ten hits. Elliott and Jacob Jones had three hits apiece.
MONDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oklahoma Wesleyan at Connors State (2), 5 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Central Sallisaw at Porter , 4 p.m.
Eufaula at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Warner at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Tahlequah, 4:30 p.m.
Oktaha at Dewar, 5 p.m.
Checotah at Wagoner , 4:30 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Eufaula at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
MCALESTER FESTIVAL — Antlers held Muskogee (11-16) to three hits and defeated the Roughers, 12-0 on Saturday. Ben Fullbright, Dale Grant and Thairenn Thompson accounted for Muskogee’s hits.
Brett Pippenger had two hits and Luke Adcock had the lone RBI for Eufaula (15-13) in a 3-1 loss to Class A No. 1 Rattan.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 17 Haskell fell in the tournament finals to Bristow, 8-0. The Haymakers (13-9) collected just three hits, one each by Brady Neal, Lucas King and Peter Turner.
PORTER SPLITS — Class A No. 17 Porter opened the day with a 12-1 loss to Class 2A No. 8 Preston, as Blake Cole had one RBI. Porter regrouped and defeated Hulbert, 13-2. Tyler Durrett drove in six runs on three hits to lead the Pirates (26-14) while Mason Plunk, Cole and Logan Crain all collected two hits.
CHECOTAH TOURNAMENT — Checotah stayed in it until the end, but Colcord pulled away late in a 15-8 victory on Saturday. The game was tied at seven with Colcord batting in the top of the fifth when an error scored one run for Colcord.
Lane Elliott drove in four runners in the loss for the Wildcats (9-19), who collected ten hits. Elliott and Jacob Jones had three hits apiece.
MONDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oklahoma Wesleyan at Connors State (2), 5 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Central Sallisaw at Porter , 4 p.m.
Eufaula at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Warner at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Tahlequah, 4:30 p.m.
Oktaha at Dewar, 5 p.m.
Checotah at Wagoner , 4:30 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Eufaula at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.