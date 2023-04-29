COLLEGE BASEBALL
KEITH SETS WINS RECORD - Connors St. swept a doubleheader from Seminole St. 12-11 and 14-4 to give head coach Perry Keith wins no. 1,804 and 1,805, setting a new National Junior College Athletic Association mark for career wins. Keith passed former Seminole St. coach Lloyd Simmons with the win in the second game.
Brady Cerkownyk was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four runs batted in in the first game as the Cowboys overcame an 8-1 deficit, tying the game in the sixth at 8-8, then walking off with the win, after giving up three runs in the top of the seventh, when Blake Simpson singled home Tyson Fourkiller and Cerkownyk with the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh. Cerkownyk had two home runs and Elijah Alexander had one.
Game two saw CSC fall behind 4-1 before scoring three in the third and five in the fifth to take command, eventually run-ruling the Trojans. Cerkownyk was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs, Luca Boscarino was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and one RBI and Simpson was 2-for-4 with one run scored and five RBIs. Boscarino, Cerkownyk and Sampson had home runs in the game.
A more detailed recap of the games, plus coach Keith's feeling on the record-setting event will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Muskogee Phoenix.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
SAPULPA 10, MUSKOGEE 2 — Sapulpa scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to the win over Muskogee. Aiden Barnoski was 1-for-2 with one RBI to lead the Roughers (11-20).
BI-DISTRICTS
AT WAGONER — In game one, Wagoner’s Trey Wood shutout Broken Bow 11-0, as he surrendered three hits over five innings with eight strikeouts. Wagoner scattered six hits in the game as Kale Charboneau had three RBIs, while Cody Wheeler and Gabe Rodriguez had two RBIs apiece. Broken Bow grabbed a 6-4 win in the second game as Wagoner surrendered three runs in the fifth inning that broke a 3-3 tie. The Bulldogs (9-9) had six hits in the game as Wood finished with three RBIs.
REGIONALS
CLASS A
AT STERLING — No. 19 Porter got a 10-4 win over Wilson to get its first regional win, Saturday. Logan Crain led the Pirates with three hits and three RBIs while Mason Plunk, Blake Cole and Tyler Durrett had two hits apiece. Porter’s season ended following an 8-1 loss to Sterling. Plunk, Durrett, Cole, and Crain all had one hit for the Pirates (27-17).
SUNDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Bi-District
Broken Bow at Wagoner, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.