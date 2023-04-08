COLLEGE BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE SPLITS — Ariel Tejada had all the right stuff on Saturday for Connors State College, allowing zero runs and besting Eastern State College by a score of 4-0 in the first of a doubleheader. The righty lasted seven innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven. The Cowboys socked one home run as Tyson Fourkiller went deep in the third inning. Rody Garcia, Luca Boscarino, Elijah Alexander, and Andres Matias each managed two hits to lead Connors State. In the nightcap, the Cowboys watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 12-2 loss as Matias led Connors State College (35-5) with three hits in four at bats.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
HOLLAND HALL 13, PORTER 2 — Class A No. 15 Porter fell into a 5-1 hole after the first two innings and could not recover. Logan Crain led the Pirates (18-8) as he finished with two hits and drove in both of Porter’s runs.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN SWEEPS CHECOTAH — In a District 3A-7 doubleheader, Checotah (2-15, 0-8) could not turn back Victory Christian and dropped both contests, 15-0 and 13-1 respectively.
OKTAHA THREE-WAY— Class A No. 2 Oktaha showed its dominance in a 15-0 game one win over Hulbert as Kannon Robinson took the win and allowed just one hit while striking out six. The Tigers scored 11 runs in the second inning. Brody Surmont drove in five runs on his two hits while Dylan Walden, Hunter Dearman, Darren Ledford and Tyler Allen all collected two hits also. Oktaha (14-3) scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead over No. 7 Vian in what turned into an 11-1 win in the nightcap. Kipton Christian went 3-for-4 for the Tigers while Surmont again had a hot bat with four RBIs on two hits. Ledford and Allen also finished with two hits each.
COAL MINING CLASSIC — Class 2A No. 18 Warner suffered a heartbreaking loss in the third place contest as it lost 6-5 to Class A No. 10 Ripley. The Eagles led 5-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Ripley scored four runs to win the game. Caden Thompson, Austin Spradlin, Justin Duke and Beau Thomas had one hit each to lead Warner (9-6). Spradlin accounted for two RBIs.
MICKEY MANTLE CLASSIC — Class 2A No. 14 Haskell fell to Miami, 5-3 on the final day of the tournament. The Haymakers faced a 5-0 deficit after two innings, but fought back despite falling short. Brady Neal, Brannon Westmoreland and Logan Jones collected two hits apiece to lead Haskell (7-5).
