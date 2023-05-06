COLLEGE
BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE WINS TWO — Connors State College built a five-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Arkansas Mt. Home's charge for a 6-5 victory on Saturday. The Cowboys tallied four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught by CSC was led by Brady Cerkownyk, Rody Garcia, Elijah Alexander, and Chase Hudson, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Ariel Tejada was the winning pitcher allowing five hits and one run over four innings, striking out six. Chase Pair and Jeff Liddell entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Cerkownyk went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Connors State College in hits, including a fifth inning home run. In the nightcap, Connors State easily did away with Arkansas Mt. Home, 15-3. The Cowboys notched five runs in the fourth inning as Cerkownyk and Garcia each had RBIs. CSC hit three home runs as Blake Simpson had a dinger in the first inning while Cerkownyk and Garcia both put one out in the fourth. Tyson Fourkiller and Garcia each managed three hits to lead the Cowboys (50-5) at the plate. Frangely Morel earned the victory on the hill as he went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five. Tyler Bates and Gavin Alveti entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A
AT BROKEN ARROW — Muskogee’s trek to make it to state ended Saturday as the Roughers lost 6-5 to Broken Arrow. Jarrett Crawford and Kale Testerman had two RBIs apiece for Muskogee (12-23).
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson is Regional Champion for the third year in a row. The Tigers (25-8) punched their ticket to State with a dominating 12-2 win over Lincoln Christian. Wyatt Pierce started on mound for FTG going four innings before Gannon Sherl came in to finish the game. Freshman Nic Tolbert had a full count Grand Slam home run over the right field wall and with bases loaded needing one run to end the game, Senior Cole Mahaney singled to clinch the win. FTG’s Senior group playing their last game on their home field finished perfect in Regional play going 9-0 , 35-1 in District play and are currently 87-18 overall in their high school careers.
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL — Eufaula suffered a 9-0 setback in a loss to Cascia Hall. The Ironheads (19-16) were led by Kaden Bumgarner, who had Eufaula’s only hit. The Ironheads and Cascia Hall meet today at 2 p.m. and the winner advances to State while the loser goes home.
CLASS 2A
AT OKTAHA — Tyler Allen and Hunter Dearman combined for the shutout as No. 2 Oktaha punched its ticket to the State Tournament with a 12-0 win over No. 18 Walters. Allen, who was the winning pitcher, allowed one hit over four innings with five strikeouts. Dearman, in relief, had two strikeouts on his ledger. Brody Surmont led the Tigers (26-5) as he finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Braxton Casey had two hits and three RBIs. Dearman also ended with two hits.
SUNDAY SCHEDULE
PREP BASEBALL
REGIONALS
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL
Eufaula vs. Cascia Hall (Winner to State), 2 p.m.
CONNORS STATE WINS TWO — Connors State College built a five-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Arkansas Mt. Home's charge for a 6-5 victory on Saturday. The Cowboys tallied four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught by CSC was led by Brady Cerkownyk, Rody Garcia, Elijah Alexander, and Chase Hudson, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Ariel Tejada was the winning pitcher allowing five hits and one run over four innings, striking out six. Chase Pair and Jeff Liddell entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Cerkownyk went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Connors State College in hits, including a fifth inning home run. In the nightcap, Connors State easily did away with Arkansas Mt. Home, 15-3. The Cowboys notched five runs in the fourth inning as Cerkownyk and Garcia each had RBIs. CSC hit three home runs as Blake Simpson had a dinger in the first inning while Cerkownyk and Garcia both put one out in the fourth. Tyson Fourkiller and Garcia each managed three hits to lead the Cowboys (50-5) at the plate. Frangely Morel earned the victory on the hill as he went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five. Tyler Bates and Gavin Alveti entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A
AT BROKEN ARROW — Muskogee’s trek to make it to state ended Saturday as the Roughers lost 6-5 to Broken Arrow. Jarrett Crawford and Kale Testerman had two RBIs apiece for Muskogee (12-23).
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson is Regional Champion for the third year in a row. The Tigers (25-8) punched their ticket to State with a dominating 12-2 win over Lincoln Christian. Wyatt Pierce started on mound for FTG going four innings before Gannon Sherl came in to finish the game. Freshman Nic Tolbert had a full count Grand Slam home run over the right field wall and with bases loaded needing one run to end the game, Senior Cole Mahaney singled to clinch the win. FTG’s Senior group playing their last game on their home field finished perfect in Regional play going 9-0 , 35-1 in District play and are currently 87-18 overall in their high school careers.
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL — Eufaula suffered a 9-0 setback in a loss to Cascia Hall. The Ironheads (19-16) were led by Kaden Bumgarner, who had Eufaula’s only hit. The Ironheads and Cascia Hall meet today at 2 p.m. and the winner advances to State while the loser goes home.
CLASS 2A
AT OKTAHA — Tyler Allen and Hunter Dearman combined for the shutout as No. 2 Oktaha punched its ticket to the State Tournament with a 12-0 win over No. 18 Walters. Allen, who was the winning pitcher, allowed one hit over four innings with five strikeouts. Dearman, in relief, had two strikeouts on his ledger. Brody Surmont led the Tigers (26-5) as he finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Braxton Casey had two hits and three RBIs. Dearman also ended with two hits.
SUNDAY SCHEDULE
PREP BASEBALL
REGIONALS
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL
Eufaula vs. Cascia Hall (Winner to State), 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.