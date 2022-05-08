SEMINOLE STATE 13-5, CONNORS 8-8 — Connors put together seven runs over the third and fourth innings to gain a split of the doubleheader and a three-game series win in the regular season finales on Saturday.
Luca Boscarino’s three-run double broke a 4-4 tie in the fourth. He was 2-for-3. Austin Scritchfield, Grant Randall and Tyson Fourkiller each added two hits. Fourkiller’s single tied the game just before Boscarino’s tilted it toward the Cowboys (41-13), who enter the Region II tournament later in the week.
Ariel Tejada struck out nine around eight hits in seven innings.
A six-run 10th spoiled the opener for the Cowboys. Andres Matias was 3-for-5 in an 11-hit Cowboys effort.
NSU 10, ROGERS STATE 4 — No. 25 ranked Northeastern State claimed its first home playoff win since 1996 Saturday in the MIAA playoff series with Rogers.
Brock Reller homered for the 25th time to give NSU a 2-2 tie in the third, and the RiverHawks never looked back after Lucas McCain hit an RBI single up the middle. The home run by Reller gave him the MIAA single-season record set by Central Missouri's Bennett Oliver in 2016.
NSU will try and close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m.
