College baseball
EASTERN 10-5, CONNORS 0-3 — The Cowboys (24-14) saw their losing streak extended to six games as they were swept at home and in the three-game home and home series, despite outhitting Eastern 9-4 in the finale. Nollan Koon was 3-for-4 in the second game and had two of the Cowboys’ four hits in the opener. Carson Foreman was 2-for-3 and Kaleb Glass 2-for-4 in the second game. Michael Dews took the loss, he threw 1 2/3 innings allowing one hit but walked three. Aaron Hosak went 6 1/3 innings in relief, giving up three hits.
NSU 15-3, ROGERS STATE 1-1 — Timely hits in a pitcher's duel gave the RiverHawks a 3-1 win and a doubleheader sweep of Rogers State Saturday.
The win secured its seventh straight MIAA series win and moved them to 18-7 overall and 15-5 in the MIAA.
Chaz Orr broke a scoreless game with a solo homer to right in the fifth inning. An inning later, the RiverHawks got a second run on an error by the Hillcats scoring Jaxon Phipps on the play.
A leadoff walk from Brayden Rodden allowed for an insurance run in the eighth, with Phipps scoring him on a two-out single.
NSU starter Nic Swanson (7-0) retired 18 straight batters to start the game and went 7 2/3 innings, striking out seven batters. Dakodah Jones earned the four-out save and struck out the final three batters in the ninth.
Phipps had a two-hit game and an RBI.
In the opener, Collin Kilngensmith’s grand slam and Reid Fehr’s 4-for-4 day helped NSU outhit the Hillcats 13-2. Seth Key (3-0) tossed a two-hitter, striking out seven batters on 112 pitches.
