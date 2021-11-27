NSU 82, Ozarks (Ark.) 61
TAHLEQUAH -- Emeka Obukwelu had 22 points and 20 rebounds as Northeastern State closed out its non-conference slate with an 82-61 win Saturday over Ozarks (Ark.).
The win is the fourth consecutive for the RiverHawks (5-1), matching their win total from the previous season.
Obukwelu’s boards were the highest for any NSU player since 2013. His 22 points led all scorers.
Edra Luster’s 5-for-6 effort helped him to a 13-point game and Christian Cook added 14. Off the bench, Rashad Perkins was in double figures with 11 and eight rebounds.
Rashad Perkins paced the NSU bench with 11 points, eight rebounds, and had two assists and two blocks. Tylor Arnold had five of NSU's 20 assists on the night, along with seven rebounds.
Obukwelu paced the RiverHawks early and already had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds at the intermission. The Eagles battled from an early double-digit deficit to get within six (19-13) with eight minutes left in the half. NSU responded with a pair of treys and a 9-3 run to pull back out by double-digits, where they would take a 35-22 advantage into the locker room.
Following an Ozarks' bucket to open the second half, NSU ran off 11 unanswered points to pull ahead 46-24 by the 16-minute mark. The RiverHawks maintained a double-figure lead the rest of the night.
The RiverHawks open MIAA play Thursday night at Northwest Missouri State.
Connors 92,
Neosho 63
Connors State used a strong second half to beat Neosho, Kan., 92-63 on Saturday.
Ahead by 39-36 at the half, the Cowboys (10-2) caught fire after the break. Jordan Tillmon scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half. Xavier Glenn had 11 of his 19 points after the break. Jahcoree Ealy had 15 points. Marquel Sutton had 14 as the Cowboys put coach Bill Muse five wins away from 700 for his career.
