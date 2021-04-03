Baseball
SEMINOLE 6-7 CONNORS 4-1 — Two sixth-inning runs off Keiten Asbill broke a 4-4 tie in game one as the Cowboys’ nine-game losing streak came to an end..Connors had just four hits, same as in the finale as Seminole took two of the three games. Peyton McDowall had Kaleb Glass had the only two-hit games for Connors (24-10), both coming in the finale.
NSU C.D. White’s two-run single in the seventh brought NSU (16-6, 13-5) from behind. Connor Bell was 3-for-3 for NSU. Oktaha grad Brayden Rodden was 2-for-4.
Softball
NOC-TONKAWA 12-9, CONNORS 4-6 — Kyzia Whisenhunt had two hits in both games. Kiersten Clark had two hits in the opener. Madison Hedge was 3-for-3 in the second game.Shyann Simpson and Lilly White had two hits. Connors is 6-13.
SAGU 3-2, BACONE 0-0 -- Ralyn Johnson had two of Bacone’s five hits in the opener. Randy Jo West had both hits in the second game. Bacone is 4-20.
NSU 8-8, LINCOLN 0-4 — Alyssia Crick hit her 10th home run for NSU (19-11, 7-5)in the opener. In the second game, Carly Kelley had a four-RBI game at the plate and Addy Wolfe was 2-for-3.
