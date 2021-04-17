BASEBALL

Missouri Southern 5-2, NSU 0-3

NSU (20-9, 17-6) grabbed a 3-0 lead and held on for a split. C.D. White was 3-for-4. Nic Swanson struck out 14 over 8 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits, including a two-run home run in the ninth. Dakodah Jones threw got the final out on a striekout with no one on.  NSU had just four hits in the opener.

 

 

SOFTBALL

Rogers State 5-1, NSU 2-5

Hilldale’s Addy Wolfe’s fourth home run gave NSU a brief lead. Former Muskogee standout Elexis Watson was one of three Rogers State hitters with two hits and led RSU (23-12, 11-7)  with two RBIs on insurance runs after getting a 3-2 lead.

Addie Elbon homered and doubled in a 3-for-3 game two to lead NSU (21-14, 9-8)  to the split.

 

