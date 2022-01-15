Preps: Wagoner loses pair in Tulsa
Gracie Burckhartzmeyer’s basket to end a 12-0 run tied the game with 26 seconds left, but the Bulldogs would wind up on the short end, 47-45 at Tulsa Central on Saturday, after a steal ended its final possession. Burckhartzmeyer had a game-high 22 points for Wagoner (5-6). Central led 45-33 with seven minutes to play.
In the boys game, Wagoner was missing five players due to illness and three starters, and lost 57-31 to Central. Jack Southern led the Bulldogs (6-5) with 13 points.
College: NSU women go cold, fall
TAHLEQUAH – The RiverHawks had three in double-figures, but they couldn't overcome cold shooting and turnovers in a 63-56 loss to Rogers State Saturday afternoon.
Northeastern State (3-11, 1-7 MIAA) shot 34.3 percent and committed 14 turnovers which RSU outscored the RiverHawks 14-7 on miscues.
Maleeah Langstaff paced NSU for the sixth time this season with a game-high 17 points and was a rebound short of her fifth double-double with nine.
Zaria Collins had 12 points and nine rebounds. Ashton Hackler recorded her fifth consecutive double-digit game with 11 points.
