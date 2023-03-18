COLLEGE
Baseball
CONNORS STATE SWEEPS NEO — Connors State improved its winning streak to 20 games after a doubleheader sweep of NEO. In the first game, an 8-3 decision, Connors scored five runs over the first four innings to take a 5-2 lead. Brady Cerkownyk led the Cowboys going 3-for-3 while Luca Boscarino, Tanner Almond and Tyson Fourkiller added two hits apiece. Luke Rolland (6-0) got the win on the mound as he allowed just four hits and registered 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
In the nightcap, Connors State won 11-8. The Cowboys (27-1, 9-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 7-7 before adding four more in the bottom of the eighth to take the go ahead 11-7 lead. Fourkiller, Rody Garcia and Elijah Alexander had two hits each and Cerkownyk added a home run.
PREPS
Baseball
PORTER THREE-WAY— Canceled due to weather.
SOCCER
SMOKY MOUNTAIN TOURNAMENT (B) — Muskogee finished out the tournament on the losing end, 4-0, to Dobyns-Bennett on Saturday. Corithian Brown finished with five saves for the Roughers (2-4) who return home on Tuesday against East Central at 8 p.m.
MONDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Weleetka at Porter, 4 p.m.
Henryetta at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Heavener, 5 p.m.
Porum/Webbers Falls at Okay, 2 p.m.
Gore at Stigler, 4:30 p.m.
Stillwater at Muskogee , 6 p.m.
Tecumseh at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Stilwell at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Oktaha at Howe/Whitesboro, TBD
Kinta at Braggs, 4 p.m.
Haskell at Mounds, 4:30 p.m.
Locust Grove at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Okay at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Tahlequah / Haskell, 5 p.m./ 6 p.m.
Quinton at Porum , 4:30 p.m.
Dewar/Okmulgee at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Roland at Gore , 5:30 p.m.
Central at Webbers Falls , 4 p.m.
