Connors 17-5, Rose State 3-9
MIDWEST CITY — A 10-run sixth blew wide open a 7-1 Cowboys’ lead. Reed Willbanks drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 day. Tyson Fourkiller was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Luca Boscarino, Jake Williams and Tanner Almond all drove in two runs. Caleb Burchfield struck out seven over six innings.
The Cowboys were denied a sweep. Rose State got a four-run seventh to lead 9-4. Tyson Fourkiller homered and Boscarino and Austin Scritchfield had two hits each.
Connors is 38-12.
NSU 16, Newman 5
For the second consecutive day, every batter had a hit for the RiverHawks in a seven-inning contest. NSU (34-13, 21-10 MIAA) finished April 16-1 and clinched the runner-up spot in the MIAA for the second consecutive season..
Matt Kaiser hit his 19th home run of the season in the second, and NSU never looked back, scoring six runs in the fourth and sixth inning. Blake Freeman homered in the fourth and scored three runs. Blaze Brothers hit a double and triple for a three-RBI afternoon. Kademon Graff cleared the bases with a triple and had three RBIs.
SOFTBALL
NSU 4-5, Fort Hays St. 3-1
TAHLEQUAH – Chloe Bohuslavicky broke the single-season home runs mark for NSU Saturday as they wrapped up its regular season with a sweep. Bohuslavicky passed Muskogee ex Paige Gann (2015-18), who hit 12 out of the park in 2015.
The RiverHawks (28-23, 16-10) finished the regular season with its fifth consecutive winning year, matching the program's longest set in the mid-2000s, and matched its best with 16 MIAA wins.
From Friday
Connors 9-4, NEO 1-14
WARNER — Gracie Eggleston had two hits and drove in two runs, Makyna Higdon drove in two runs, and Connors won the opener but settled for a split.
