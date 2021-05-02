Baseball
CONNORS 8-21, ROSE STATE 0-5 — The Cowboys’ Aaron Hosack took a no-hitter into the seventh and final inning of game one but surrendered a one-out single. He struck out nine and walked three. Grant Randall was 4-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Jonathan Pena was 3-for-4.
Connors had 21 hits in the finale. Peyton McDowall and Carson Foreman each had three-run home runs and drove in six runs. McDowall’s homer was his team-leading 13th. He was 4-for-5 and Foreman 3-for-5. Pena was also 3-for-5 for the Cowboys (33-16, 13-11), who swept the three-game set.
CENTRAL MISSOURI 16-4, NSU 1-5 — After getting rocked in game one, the RiverHawks (24-12, 21-8) salvaged a split as Brayden Rodden’s ninth-inning single scored Reid Fehr with the winning run. Rodden had three RBIs in a 2-for-5 game, one of three RIverHawks with two hits. Fehr, Blaze Brothers and Blake Freeman also had two hits.
Dakodah Jones pitched one inning in relief, getting the win, giving up two hits and two unearned runs.
Softball
EASTERN 4-8, CONNORS 0-4 — Katie Medlin had half of Connors’ four hits in the shutout loss and 2as 2-fpor-3 with three RBIs in the finale as the Cowgirls fell to 13-27, 7-17.
EMPORIA STATE 4-2, NSU 2-1 — NSU finished at 22-10,10-14 after being swept at home. Chloe Bohuslavicky had two of the Riverhawks’ six hits in the opener. Rhomie Bradshaw had three of seven hits in the second game.
