HILLDALE 14, WAGONER 0 — So far the Hornets are mauling everything in sight.
After opening on Thursday by outscoring North Rock Creek 42-1 in a doubleheader, Hilldale laid seige to Wagoner at Wagoner on Saturday, winning 14-0.
Hilldale had 14 hits on the day.
Evan Smith was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and socred three times. Kielton Siedlik was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, both coming on a home run in a six-run second for an 8-0 lead. Joey Myers was also 2-for-3.
Austin Fletcher allowed just one hit over five innings, striking out eight and walking two. The hit came with two outs in the first by Cody Wheeler, a fly ball into center field.
The Hornets (3-0) get Inola at home on Monday. Wagoner, who entered the game at 3-0, will host Jay on Monday.
FORT GIBSON 4, SAPULPA 2 — Cody Walkingstick and Brody Rainbolt each drove in runs to break a 2-2 tie and the Tigers won their opener on Saturday. Wyatt Pierce had two hits as well. Five pitchers saw at least one inning of work for Fort Gibson, which hosts Stigler on Monday in a regional finals rematch which serves as a district series this season.
PORTER 12, DEPEW 0 — Landon Smith and Brayden Nelson combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Kaleb Brewer was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Cash Cole 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Jackson Hardin, Jaxson Smith and Blake Cole also drove in runs. The Pirates are 4-1.
INOLA 6, CHECOTAH 5 — Inola stole home in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie. Checotah (1-3) once led 3-0. Jaxon Lange and Jake Vernnon each had two of Checotah’s eight hits.
OWASSO 9, MUSKOGEE 0 — Owasso used a six-run second to seize control. Ben Fulbright had two of Muskogee’s three hits. The Roughers fell to 1-2 on the year. Jacob Jones worked two shutout innings in relief.
