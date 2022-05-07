BASEBALL
CLASS 6A REGIONAL, OWASSO – Muskogee’s season came to an end as Stillwater rolled to a lopsided 13-0 victory. The Roughers committed three errors in the second which allowed Stillwater to put up nine runs in the inning and put the game away early. Dale Grant, Jayden Bell, and Kale Testerman all singled for Muskogee’s only hits. The Roughers still reached double-digit wins and finished the season 10-18.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL, PRYOR — Freshman Cole Leach three-hit Pryor while striking out seven and the 1-0 shutout performance gets Hilldale (22-14) a rubber-game on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a the title and a state tournament berth in Class 4A. Evan Smith was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth and scored the only run for the Hornets, who also survived an 11-run inning against Poteau to get to the championship round with a 16-13 win earltoier on Saturday. Kielton Siedlik had two hits and drove in five runs in the first game. Five different Hornet pitchers combined to throw but it was Joel Myers who got the win.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL, SILO – Warner was out-hit by Dibble but took advantage of errors to pull out a 6-4 win in game one. Adam Thompson reached base four times by going 3-for-3 and drawing a walk. Koltin Lusk had a solo home run to get the scoring started. Landon Swallow labored through five innings before giving way to Justin Duke and Lusk to close it out. In game two Warner met up with top-ranked Silo in a rematch of Friday’s second round game with a similar result as Silo knocked the Eagles out 10-0. Swallow had the only hit for the Eagles, a two-out double in the top of the first. Warner finishes the season 22-10.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL, AMBER-POCASSET — Up 3-2 and nine outs from a state tournament berth, Haskell (25-4) allowed four runs in the fifth inning and the Haymakers fell 6-4 to host Amber-Pocasset. Lane Mann, Fernando Gonzales, and Brady Neal each collected a hit, while Mann allowed six hits over six innings to take the loss on the mound. Haskell (25-4) had a mulligan in the winner’s bracket and will face Amber-Pocasset on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the regional championship.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL, OKTAHA – Oktaha (27-7) exploded to an early 10-run lead after the second inning and coasted past Chouteau 12-2 in game one. Darren Ledford went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Tigers. Maddox Edwards and Kipton Christian had two hits each. Game two was all Tigers again as they rolled over Vian 11-0. Tyler Allen led the way going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Edwards and Ledford both had two hits apiece. Tucker Christian homered. Allen tossed five innings of shutout ball to pick up the win on the mound. Oktaha will await the 2 p.m. winner of Vian and Chouteau in a 4 p.m. contest to try and punch their ticket to state. A loss brings the two teams back on Monday.
