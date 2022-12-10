BOYS
TAHLEQUAH INVITATIONAL – From the opening three minutes Muskogee built a 10-point lead and keyed it to a 72-57 win over East Central to take fifth place on Saturday. Jamarian Ficklin led the Roughers (2-2) with 16 points and five steals and Dion Wilkerson added 15. Bryce Thornton had four 3s on 4-of-4 shooting and finished with 12 points while Edward James had 11.
OKEMAH INVITATIONAL – Hilldale suffered a heartbreaking 57-55 loss to Henryetta in the third-place game Saturday. With three seconds remaining, Jax Kerr tied the game for the Hornets with three free-throws, but a defensive foul as Henryetta pushed the ball down the court, allowed for the Knights’ game-winning shots from the charity stripe. Kerr had 22 points and Eric Virgil finished with 13 for Hilldale (3-2).
J.T. DIXON TOURNAMENT – Haskell fell 65-57 to Wright Christian in overtime Saturday in the seventh-place contest. The Haymakers (0-6) had a 37-point showing from Brannon Westmoreland. The Checotah Wildcats (2-4) dropped third place to Morris 64-45.
INDIANOLA WARRIOR CLASSIC – A.J. Fisher and Preston Holmes had 17 points each as Oktaha (6-0) won 49-46 over Red Oak in the tournament finals.
JERRY OQUIN TOURNAMENT – Fort Gibson registered its first win with a 63-42 decision over Pryor as Gannon Sherl lit up the boards for 28 points and a seventh-place finish. Cooper Crawley added 12 as the Tigers (1-2) held a 34-17 lead at the break.
PRESTON INVITATIONAL – For the second year in a row Okay finished as champion of the tournament with a 44-36 win over Preston. Chase Clark dominated the boards with 22 points and Ashton Walters finished with 10 for the Mustangs (5-0). Jace Jackson’s 22 points couldn’t save Warner from a 53-40 loss to Sperry in the seventh-place contest.The Eagles dropped to 1-4.
PORUM ARMSTRONG BANK INVITATIONAL – Porum (1-4) picked up a 42–34 seventh-place win over Canadian. Rowdy Harris and Isaiah Sallee paced the hosts with 11 and 10 points respectively. Porter (3-2) picked up third via forfeit as Hulbert was unable to continue in tournament play.
HENRYETTA WILSON TIGER CLASSIC – Webbers Falls overcame a sluggish first half and with a stiffened defense held Shulter to just 10 points after the break in a 52-40 win. Stryker Chappel’s 21 points led the way as the Warriors (2-3) finished fifth. Maddux Shelby and Luke Pierce both contributed 10 points apeice.
Girls
TAHLEQUAH INVITATIONAL – Despite a valiant effort from Jakayla Swanson and Bianca McVay, Muskogee fell to Southmoore 57-69, losing in the fifth-place contest. Swanson and McVay combined for 45 of the Lady Roughers’ (0-2) points with 24 and 21, respectively.
OKEMAH INVITATIONAL – Hilldale came away with the consolation championship, 53-48 against Seminole. Ashtyn Warford, who received all tournament honors, led all scorers with 12 points. Hallie Foreman added 11 for the Lady Hornets (3-1).
J.T. DIXON TOURNAMENT – Haskell (4-2) took fifth place with a 51-44 win over Keys. Rebounding was key as Riley Westmoreland and Saylor Brown both registered double-doubles on the night with 12 points apiece. Brown had 14 rebounds and Westmoreland finished with 10. Checotah fell to Chouteau 39-37 in the third-place game. The loss dropped the Lady Wildcats to 1-5.
INDIANOLA WARRIOR CLASSIC – Ava Scott led the way for Oktaha in a 74-42 win over Weleetka for third place. Scott accounted for 22 points and Bryanna Rodden added 14. Bekah Bunch ended with 10 for the Lady Tigers (4-2).
JERRY OQUIN TOURNAMENT – Siloam Springs beat Fort Gibson 54-49 in the third-place game. Laynee Stanley carried the Lady Tigers (1-2) with 18 points and Addy Whiteley complemented with 12. Stephanie Hickman finished with 10.
PRESTON INVITATIONAL – Warner could not keep up with Kiefer and fell for the first time, 71-31 in the tournament finale. Jordan Jackson had 15 points for the Lady Eagles (4-1). Okay was on the losing side of a 38-36 contest against Rejoice Christian to decide fifth place. Alex Collins carried the Lady Mustangs (2-3) with 17 points and Teagan Jones added 11.
PORUM ARMSTRONG BANK INVITATIONAL – Host Porum (4-1) came up short in the finals 43-29 to Panama. Kylie Smith finished with eight points to lead all Lady Panther scorers. Porter gave up an eight-point lead in the third and ran out of gas in a 43-33 loss to Kinta in the fifth-place game Saturday. Lauren Lindell and Layla Atkins were the lead scorers for the Lady Pirates (2-3) with nine points each.
HENRYETTA WILSON TIGER CLASSIC – Webbers Falls(5-0) captured the tournament championship with a 46-37 win over host Henryetta. Anistyn Garner, who finished with 20 points and Teralynn Colston with 16, took home all-tournament honors.
