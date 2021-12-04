MEN
HASKELL 105, BACONE 103 — No info available.
WOMEN
OKLAHOMA 94, MISS. STATE 63 —The Sooners dominated Mississippi State in Norman on Saturday, knocking off the Bulldogs 94-63 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Taylor Robertson had 22 points. Ana Llanusa had 21 and Madi Williams 13. Kelbie Washington was also in double figures with 10.
The 31-point win marks the largest non-conference margin of victory over a Power Five opponent since a 39-point win vs. Oregon on Nov. 24, 2012. With the victory over Mississippi State, the Sooners (7-1) extended their now four-game winning streak.
As a team, OU (7-1) shot 50.8% (33-of-65) for the second game in a row and made 10 3-pointers led by Robertson's six makes. The Sooners won the turnover battle, forcing 23 and surrendering 18. Baranczyk's team held a slim advantage on the glass, too, outrebounding Mississippi State 40-39 in the win. The Bulldogs shot 36.8% from the floor in the game, the third-lowest percentage for an OU opponent this season.
Oklahoma now sets its sights on Eastern Michigan, who it will host Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.
