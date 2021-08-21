MUSKOGEE WINS PAIR — The Roughers finished a 3-1 weekend in the Owasso Festival, following up a 6-4 loss to Bartlesville with three straight one-run wins — 5-4 over Edmond North on Friday, and on Saturday, 4-3 over Tahlequah and 2-1 over Claremore despite being outhit in both games.
A three-run fourth gave Muskogee the win against Tahlequah, which outhit the Roughers 10-7. Karsyn York’s inside-the-park home run came after Jaliyah Simmons’ leadoff triple. Avery Ragsdale came home on Jay Bernoski’s fly out to left. Simmons scattered nine hits over five innings, with one walk and one strikeout.
York’s sac fly scored Shay Grissom, who singled in the fifth, making it 2-0 against Claremore. York scored earlier on Kambri Johnson’s double. Muskogee had just four hits, while Simmons scattered seven hits and struck out one.
Muskogee (6-9) has won five of six after starting the season 1-8.
EUFAULA 13, OKMULGEE 0 — Liberty Glover’s two-hitter gave Eufaula (8-3) the win. She was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one less than Kate Pippenger (1-for-3).
WARNER 10, BISHOP KELLEY 2 — Peyton Sikes, Abby Shade and Harlie Chesser each had two hits, and Warner (2-10) won its second straight.
FASTPITCH
Owasso Festival:
Muskogee 4, Tahlequah 3
Muskogee 2, Claremore 1
Bartlesville 6, Fort Gibson 4
Jenks 9, Fort Gibson 2
Stuart Tournament:
Caney Valley 1, Webbers Falls 0
Okmulgee Tournament:
Eufaula 13, Okmulgee 0
Preston 11, Gore 1
Warner 10, Bishop Kelley 2
VOLLEYBALL:
Muskogee Tournament:
Sapulpa 2, Muskogee 1
T. Washington 2, Muskogee 0
Muskogee 2, Edison 0
Edison 2, Wagoner 0
Glenpool 2, Wagoner 0
Holland Hall Tournament:
Okay 3, Casady 0
Cascia Hall 3, Okay 0
