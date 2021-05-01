Baseball
FORT GIBSON 4, CASCIA HALL 2 — Cole Mahaney singled in one of two first-inning runs, and the Tigers never trailed in the regional tune-up Saturday. Grant Edwards had two hits and on the mound, went four innings for the win, gave up three hits and struck out six. Mahaney got the save with 1 1/3 innings of work, giving up two hits. The Tigers are 28-3 and have won five consecutive games.
EDISON 12, PORTER 4 — Jackson Cole’s two-run single in the second gave Porter a 4-2 lead, but the Pirates (20-16) were shut down from there.
Wrestling
ROUGHERS PLACE TWO — Muskogee had two wrestlers qualify for nationals at the Union High Fargo Qualifier. Bobby Felts was fourth at 160 pounds and Dakota Sherrer took fifth at 106. Nationals are in July at Fargo, N.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.