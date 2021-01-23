CHOUTEAU TOURNAMENT:
Boys:
OKAY 39, SALINA 33 — Okay (4-5) led 27-15 going to the fourth and preserved the lead and the eventual seventh-place win at the line, going 10-of-14. Aaron Perkins led Okay with 15. Austin Russell was next with 8.
Girls:
SALINA 48, OKAY 17 — Brenonna Hurd had 8 to top Okay’s scorers in the seventh-place game as the Lady Mustangs fell to 0-10.
MOUNDS TOURNAMENT
Boys: Porter beat Haskell 71-64 for fifth place. The Pirates (9-5) had a 58-37 lead after three before the Haymakers (3-5) frantically rallied with 27 fourth-quarter points. Kejuan Reynolds had 20 points, Caden Willard and Chris Atkins 16 and Logan Crain 14.
DeAndre Lang had 22 points, J.T. Dixon 20 and Gage Sanders 11.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC
Boys:
Girls:
EUFAULA 57, CHECOTAH 52 — Battling for fifth place, Checotah (4-6) had three players foul out, which hurt after building a 26-16 lead at the half. Eufaula (4-4) outscored the Ladycats 21-9 in the third to lead 37-35 For the game Eufaula was 25-of-38 from the line. Allie Anderson had 17 points. Checotah was 22-of-32.
OLD FORT CLASSIC
Boys: Fort Gibson trailed most of the contest, down 24-15 at the half, and lost to Oklahoma Union 39-33. The Tigers, minus two starters due to injury in Jaiden Graves and Max Wicks, fell to 7-7. Jaxon Blunt led with 8 points.
Girls: Hilldale beat Memorial 51-47 in the fifth-place game to win the consolation championship. The Hornets (8-6) built a 24-15 lead at the half and held on despite some third quarter struggles. Madi Folsom had 19 and Skye Been 14. Folsom was 7-of-8 from the line in the fourth and 11-of-12 overall. For seventh, Fort Gibson JV beat Hale 62-49.
DAVE CALVERT INV., KIEFER
Boys: Warner's Blaine Scott had five 3s in the first half en route to 27 points as the Eagles took down Dewey 59-52. Jace Jackson had 13 of his 15 points in the second half as Warner (5-7) took third place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.