BASEBALL
DALE INVITATIONAL— Oktaha brought home the tournament championship thanks to the play of Kipton Christian who led the Tigers going 3-for-5 with four RBIs. The game went into extra innings tied at 6-6, but Oktaha (4-0) scored four runs in the eighth to put away Dale, 10-6.
Elam added a fourth-inning home run to center field that put the Tigers up, 3-2. Maddux Edwards picked up the win in relief of starter Darren Ledford.
FASTPITCH
WARRIORETTE FASTPITCH CLASSIC — Porter lost both of its games on Saturday.
In a 10-6 defeat at the hands of Allen, Addie Criner took the loss as she surrendered all 10 runs on six hits. The Lady Pirates registered nine walks with Aaliyah Moore and Chelsey Jackson getting two free passes apiece. Criner led Porter going 2-for-2 at the plate.
Indianola beat the Lady Pirates, 9-1. Criner again took the loss giving up nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits. Moore led Porter (2-2) with two hits and Jackson had the lone RBI.
BROKEN ARROW TOURNAMENT— Lilly Beverage went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in leading Hilldale to a 10-7 win over Jenks. Finlee Allred got the win giving up five hits and all seven runs (two earned). Rylin Clark and Sarah Chapa collected two RBIs each for the Lady Hornets. Kabree Spradley's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning was the game winner and Hilldale held on to beat Claremore, 4-3. The Lady Hornets had led 3-1 in the bottom of the third, before the Lady Zebras' tied the game. Beverage collected two RBIs while Charlee Medley led Hilldale (2-2) with two hits. Allred was the winning pitcher.
GORE TOURNAMENT— Stilwell hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 5-5 tie and beat Eufaula, 6-5, in the tournament championship. The Lady Ironheads trailed after the first inning but scored four runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead, before Stilwell's heroics. Avery Williams took the loss as she worked 6.2 innings and allowed 11 hits. Kate Pippenger led Eufaula (4-1) going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kambri Williams, with an RBI, Jadence Efurd, with two runs, and Rayleigh Peterson, with one run, all finished with two hits.
Gore (0-4) lost in the seventh place game to Okmulgee, 7-3. Kennedy Williams finished with two RBIs as she brought in Paige Curran and Natalie Casteel to score.
Webbers Falls lost to Roland, 11-1, in the consolation final. The Lady Warriors’ lone run came after Graci Sturgell and Bentley Ward, respectively, put down bunts to get on base. Cholee McGuire brought Sturgell in to score on an RBI single. Maddy Raskey took the loss for Webbers Falls (1-2).
HASKELL TOURNAMENT— Camaya Renshaw's first-inning home run helped give Wagoner a 2-0 lead, but Union would not be denied as it defeated the Lady Bulldogs, 14-2. The Lady Redhawks took an 8-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning, helped by an inside the park home run. Kenzi Fourkiller took the loss for Wagoner while Kiwi Birdtail led with two hits. Coweta scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie The Lady Bulldogs, 3-3 in game two. Zoie Griffin led Wagoner (4-1-1) at the plate going 2-for-3 with an RBI, while also striking out 11 in the circle.
Josie Enkey hit a walk-off two-run run double in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Haskell a come from behind 7-5 win over Lincoln Christian. The Lady Haymakers trailed 5-1 after three innings. Audrey Turknett picked up the win while RayLin Morgan, Layla Markou and Riley Westmoreland all collected two hits. Kaylee Boutwell added two RBIs. Cheyanna Morgan’s fifth inning two-run blast to left field finalized Haskell’s 4-1 win over Coweta in the nightcap. RayLin Morgan picked up the win as she went five innings and allowed four hits. Westmoreland led the Lady Haymakers (4-1) with two hits and two runs.
VOLLEYBALL
TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH TOURNAMENT— Okay defeated Westville, 2-1. The Lady Mustangs dropped the first set to the Lady Yellowjackets, 25-22, but won the next two sets, 25-19 and 15-6, respectively. Okay also defeated host Tahlequah Sequoyah, 2-0.
Wagoner opened with a 2-0 win over Westville. The Lady Bulldogs took both sets 26-24 and 25-6, respectively. Abri Nanni had four kills and four digs while Presley Olson added two kills and four digs. Lanie Brown contributed five kills, Hallie Sampson finished with 15 assists and two digs, Rosalie Valdelamar registered six digs and Dawci Butler ended with six aces. Wagoner fell to Okay, 2-0. The Lady Mustangs (3-0) won the first set, 25-10 and the second set, 25-21. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Nanni who had three kills and five digs while Brown collected three kills and three digs. Randi Fulton ended with five digs and Valdelamar finished with seven digs. Wagoner (1-3) completed the day losing 2-0 to Berryhill, who took both sets, 27-25 and 25-19, respectively. Olson had six kills, eight digs, two aces and one assist, Nanni added four kills, three digs, and five aces, Averi Mackey ended with three kills and two digs and Sampson finished with 10 assists.
MONDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
LeFlore at Braggs, 4 p.m.
Okay at Preston, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Warner at Oktaha, (2) 4 p.m. / 5 p.m.
Spiro at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Broken Bow, 5 p.m.
Porter at Locust Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Gore/Arkoma at Roland, 5:15 p.m.
Booker T Washington at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Muskogee at Bartlesville, (2) 5 p.m./7 p.m.
Checotah at Okemah/Meeker, (2) 4 p.m.
Jay at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Salina, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Salina at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
