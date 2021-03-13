Wrestling
DUAL STATE: FORT GIBSON 42, ELGIN 37 — It was one of the most unusual dual states ever this weekend at Enid.
Fort Gibson never wrestled a district tournament. COVID-19 wiped out all their competition, so they drew the ticket.
And some kids, Cole Mahaney at 152 after wrestling the individual regional and state tournaments at 138, were well out of their normal weight class. And then the state duals, always ahead of regionals and state, were pushed two weeks past that season into March.
Wagoner, another qualifier, elected not to participate with multiple players in baseball. Fort Gibson had that to, which explains missing weights.
“It was crazy how it happened and a lot of schools had these problems with spring sports, but we decided to go with what we had and take a look at the new venue, which we should be here next year because of what we have coming back,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson.
“We ended our season and spent $500 on a steak dinner. Hopefully we come back next year, win some matches, maybe state and celebrate with steak.”
The Tigers lost 42-37 in the first round to Elgin.
Mario Briley got a pin at 107 in 2 minutes, 17 seconds but fell behind 18-6, in part due to two forfeits with no entries at 113 and 126. Four consecutive wins, Jaiden Johnson by 16-2 at 132, Toby West on a 4-2 decision at 137, Edwards on a pin at 145 in 1:18 and Cole Mahaney in :33 at 152 put the Tigers up 25-18.
They split the next four matches as Deven Woodworth in a pin in 2:40 at 170 and Andrew Sparks in 1:39 at 195 both won, but the Tigers dropped the final two matches at 220 and 285.
The normal part of it all?
Tuttle beat Elgin 80-0 and Cushing 52-15 to win its 12th consecutive title.
Baseball
WAGONER 9, INOLA 0 — Zane Cory allowed one hit over five innings, striking out six, as the Bulldogs (1-2) run-ruled Inola. Trey Wood had a solo home run and Sayer Jones doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Wagoner finished with seven hits. Wagoner is at Fort Gibson at 1 p.m. Monday in a District 4A-6 series, with the second game at Wagoner on Tuesday.
CHECOTAH 10, HENRYETTA 0 — Brock Butler’s two-run double in the fifth ended the game on a run rule and gave freshman Zack Mullen a no-hitter with six strikeouts. Butler went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Daylen Warrior was 1-for-2 and drove in a pair. Clancy Campbell was 1-for-2 and scored three times.
The Wildcats (4-3) will play a three-way at Crowder on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
CANUTE 7, PORTER 2 — In a showcase game at Bricktown Ballpark in OKC, and as they did outhitting Kellyville 7-6 in a game lost 19-5 on Friday, defense hurt the Pirates again on Saturday. Porter outhit Class A No. 1 Canute 4-3, but six errors damaged the cause.
Kaleb Brewers single scored Jackson Cole in the first and Cole singled home Brandon Welch in the third after Welch tripled with two outs.
Porter led 2-0 but a four-run home half of the third lost the lead for good. All seven runs allowed by Welch through 4 2/3 innings were unearned. He struck out 10 and walked three. Cole was the lone multi-hit batsman, going 2-for-3.
