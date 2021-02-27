BASKETBALL
Regionals
CLASS 6A EAST AREA
EDMOND NORTH 76, MUSKOGEE 49 — A pair of sophomore standouts helped the host Huskies to a 35-25 lead at the half and they went on to take the regional championship and a spot in the area title game next week.
Tea Myers had 15 points and Jada Hytche 10 for Muskogee (9-11), which knocked off Putnam West 52-49 to gain the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Lady Roughers will play Stillwater in the area consolation bracket on Thursday, site and time to be determined. Laci Steele, a 5-10 forward, had 33 points and 5-11 forward Elle Papahronis had 26 points. They had all but four of North’s first-half points.
Edmond North, 20-2 is ranked second in 6A and coming off a 104-28 win over Enid.
CLASS 4A AREA IV
Boys
WAGONER 90, BROKEN BOW 42 — The Bulldogs (14-7) advanced to area for the first time since
2010 behind four in double figures.
Jacob Scroggins had 22 points, 20 in the first half on five 3s. Caden Pawpa had 20, Corbin Marsey 19 off the bench and Sawyer Jones 14.
Wagoner led 44-15 at the half and will play Blanchard or Tuttle at 3 p.m. Thursday at Checotah.
CLASS 4A AREA II
Girls
MULDROW 39, CHECOTAH 25 -- Checotah (5-12) saw its season end to a familiar foe. Muldrow won for the fourth time in as many meetings this year, the last coming in the opening-round district playoff.
CLASS 2A AREA IV
Boys
OKTAHA 53, WILBURTON 43 -- The Tigers (15-8) move on to the area tournament with their fifth win in six games. Gage Hamilton had 13 points, all in the first half, Adam Johnson 11 and Ethan Frazier 10. The Tigers were 15-of-19 from the free throw line, with Frazier and Jacob Blackwell 4-of-4 and Johnson 5-of-6.
Girls
OKTAHA 55, SALLISAW CENTRAL 54 — Gracie Pendley’s 3 at the buzzer saved Oktaha’s season and the Lady Tigers move on to the area round on Thursday.
Oktaha led 33-30 at half and 44-41 going to the fourth.
Ava Scott had 19 to lead the Lady Tigers. Karley Fewel had 14. Pendley finished with 12.
State wrestling
In Oklahoma City, area wrestlers at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament had a tough day Saturday. No 6A qualifiers were from the area, and 4A and 5A wrapped up on Friday.
Jalen Atikins of Checotah won his wrestle-in match at 285 pounds then went 1-2 in bracket play, splitting two consolation matches.
Keith McGuire of Checotah (106 pounds) and Malachi Harris (138) of Checotah won wrestle-in matches then lost two bracket matches, as did Xander Torix of Warner (132). Cord Montgomery, who qualified through regionals into the bracket at 170 for Checotah, lost his two bracket matches.
No local wrestled in 6A.
