BASEBALL
FORT GIBSON 6, MARLOW 0 — The Tigers (8-1) jumped on Marlow starter Kole Seeley for six runs on six hits in three innings, scoring five in the first two frames. Weston Rouse and Hunter Bridges combined on a three-hit shutout. Wyatt Pierce and Cole Mahaney were both 2-for-3, Grant Edwards 2-for-4 and Brody Rainbolt had a pair of RBIs in a 1-for-4 day. Fort Gibson finished the Marlow tourney 2-1.
HILLDALE 9, LEFLORE 6 — Evan Smith drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game as the Hornets (9-2) wound up third in the Ketchum Tournament. The 3-6 part of the Hornets batting order had the production with Caynen David driving in a pair of runs in a 1-for-3 day, followed by Smith, Caden Thompson (2-for-3) and Kielton Siedlik (2-for-4). Three Hilldale pitchers saw action. Austin Fletcher struck out nine and allowed three hits in four innings. Rylan Nail closed it for the save, throwing two shutout innings and getting the Hornets out of a two-on, no-out jam in the sixth.
PORTER 12-4, BUFFALO VALLEY 1-14 — Two six-run innings gave Porter (10-6) the first-game win. Brandon Welch was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Mason Plunk 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Blake Cole gave up two hits and struck out three in what became a three-inning run-rule. In the second game, the Pirates were outhit 14-5. Kaleb Brewer was 2-for-3, tops for the Pirates.
HASKELL 10-11, CHOUTEAU 0-7 — Haskell got the shutout in game one, courtesy of a two-hit, 10-strikeout performance over five innings by Peter Turner, and scored five, including a two-run error off a bunt, in a mistake-filled top of the seventh to cap a sweep in the second. Turner was 20for-3 with two RBIs in game one, and Lucas King 2-for-2, also with two RBIs. DeSean Clark was also 2-for-2. Markus Clark was 3-for-3 in game two. The Haymakers are 2-1 overall, 2-0 in district.
