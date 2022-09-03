Baseball

ROFF 11, OKTAHA 1 — Maddox Edwards drove in the lone run for the Tigers, who were outhit by just 6-4 but committed four errors and walked six batters. Oktaha is 9-6.

Fastpitch

OOLOGAH TOURNAMENT — Wagoner lost 10-0 to Bartlesville and 5-1 to Collinsville and fell to 4-9. Tylen Edwards was 2-for-3  with a home run against Collinsville.

EUFAULA TOURNAMENT — Eufaula beat Pittsburgh 5-1 then lost 8-0 to Stuart to close out tournament play.  Kate Pippenger was 3-for-4. Shyanne Madewell doubled and drove in two runs. Avery Williams had two of Eufaula’s hits in the loss which dropped the Ironheads to 15-7.

 

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled, any sport

