Girls basketball
INOLA 57, HILLDALE 49 — Hilldale (6-5) led 33-28 at the half but was outscored 22-9 in the third quarter and suffered its first loss in three games. Inola (8-2) won its fifth straight.
Skye Been had 14 points to lead the Lady Hornets. Two of her four 3s came in the third quarter. Madi Folsom was next with 12. She also had four assists.
OKTAHA 54, VIAN 53, OT — Karley Fewel had all three of Oktaha’s overtime points, all in the final minute and the basket with :39 left, but it was good enough for the win
Gracie Pendley had 13 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter where she hit four of her seven 3-pointers. She helped Oktaha (4-5) expand a 22-21 halftime lead to 40-35 before a rally from Vian (2-4) in the fourth, but Rylee Walters’ shot with :02 left in regulation send the contest into overtime. Ava Scott had 10 points for the Lady Tigers.
WAGONER 47, MCLAIN 44 — Wagoner (3-6) withstood McLain’s third-quarter comeback that turned a 22-18 Lady Bulldogs’ lead at half into a 35-29 deficit going to the fourth, where they rallied at the free-throw line, going 11-of-15. Cambri Pawpa led Wagoner with 16 points.
Boys basketball
WAGONER 50, MCLAIN 46 — Caden Pawpa had a game-high 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Wagoner (4-5) was up 24-23 at the half.
OKTAHA 43, VIAN 40 — Lane Shows had all of his seven fourth-quarter points as the Tigers (7-4) outscored Vian (2-4) 17-7 to pull out the win. Ethan Frazier led the Tigers with 16 points. Gabe Hamilton had eight points.
