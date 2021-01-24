BASKETBALL
CHOUTEAU TOURNAMENT:
Boys:
OKAY 39, SALINA 33 — Okay (4-5) led 27-15 going to the fourth and preserved the lead and the eventual seventh-place win at the line, going 10-of-14. Aaron Perkins led Okay with 15. Austin Russell was next with 8.
Girls:
SALINA 48, OKAY 17 — Brenonna Hurd had 8 to top Okay’s scorers in the seventh-place game as the Lady Mustangs fell to 0-10.
MOUNDS TOURNAMENT
Boys: Oktaha (10-5) beat Summit Christian 77-75 for third place. No details reported.
Porter beat Haskell 71-64 for fifth place. The Pirates (9-5) had a 58-37 lead after three before the Haymakers (3-5) frantically rallied with 27 fourth-quarter points. Kejuan Reynolds had 20 points, Caden Willard and Chris Atkins 16 and Logan Crain 14. DeAndre Lang had 22 points, J.T. Dixon 20 and Gage Sanders 11.
Girls: Oktaha (7-5) beat Porter 61-42 for the championship. Four Lady Tigers scored in double figures with Gracie Pendley and Rylee Walters each scoring 14, Karley Fewel 11 and Ava Scott 10. It was 30-20 at the half. Charmayne Marshall had 14 and Raylee Allison 10 for Porter (11-3).
Haskell beat Regent Prep 55-43 to go to 5-5 overall and won fifth place.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC
Boys:
VIAN 52, BRIDGE CREEK 43 -- Wolverines win fifth place.
MULDROW 52, EUFAULA 43 -- Ironheads settle for fourth and fall to 4-3.
Girls:
MULDROW 49, BRIDGE CREEK 46 -- The Lady Bulldogs won the title game.
EUFAULA 57, CHECOTAH 52 — Battling for fifth place, Checotah (4-6) had three players foul out, which hurt after building a 26-16 lead at the half. Eufaula (4-4) outscored the Ladycats 21-9 in the third to lead 37-35 For the game Eufaula was 25-of-38 from the line. Allie Anderson had 17 points. Checotah was 22-of-32.
OLD FORT CLASSIC
Boys: Hulbert beat Inola 63-56 for third place. Ethan Chuculate led Hulbert with 26.
Also, Fort Gibson trailed most of the contest, down 24-15 at the half, and lost to Oklahoma Union 39-33. The Tigers, minus two starters due to injury in Jaiden Graves and Max Wicks, fell to 7-7. Jaxon Blunt led with 8 points.
Girls: Inola beat Stilwell 55-46 for third place. Meanwhile, Hilldale beat Memorial 51-47 in the fifth-place game to win the consolation championship. The Hornets (8-6) built a 24-15 lead at the half and held on despite some third quarter struggles. Madi Folsom had 19 and Skye Been 14. Folsom was 7-of-8 from the line in the fourth and 11-of-12 overall. For seventh, Fort Gibson JV beat Hale 62-49.
DAVE CALVERT INV., KIEFER
Boys: Warner's Blaine Scott had five 3s in the first half en route to 27 points as the Eagles took down Dewey 59-52. Jace Jackson had 13 of his 15 points in the second half as Warner (5-7) took third place.
Girls: Kiefer beat Warner 59-46 for third. No details reported. Warner is 7-4.
WRESTLING
SALLISAW TOURNAMENT — Wagoner and Fort Gibson grabbed some individual titles Saturday.
Wagoner’s Gage Eaton won at 120 and Kaden Charboneau at 182. Braven Bowman was second at 126, Braden Drake second at 152, Logan Sterling second at 160, Wilt Edwards third at 170, and Logan Cole at 220 and Carson Wiley third at 285.
Fort Gibson got a first from Cole Mahaney at 145 and Jaiden Johnson was third at 126.
Wanrer’s Brody Cannon was second at 285 and Xander Torix was third at 132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.