Baseball
MUSKOGEE WINS TWO — Dale Grant had a no-hitter over four innings and Muskogee capped a 2-0 day in Vian, winning 10-0 over Sallisaw Central after beating Salina 6-1.
Coming off Friday’s 9-2 win over Wagoner, Muskogee (5-11) has won three straight.
Grant struck out five and walked one. At the plate, he doubled twice and had two RBIs.
Aiden Barnoski was 3-for-3. Jacob Jones was 2-for-2 and both Anthony Watson and Jayden Bell were 2-for-3. Watson drove in a team-high three runs.
Singles by Barnoski and Jones and a two-run infield error led to a four-run fourth inning against Salina, and Muskogee won its second in a row. Grant and Kale Testerman also drove in runs. Jarrett Crawford allowed four hits over six innings for the win.
FORT GIBSON 13, STILWELL 0 — Hunter Branch was 3-for-4 with a solo home run amid a 13-hit attack that included six different players with extra-base hits. Jaiden Graves, Wyatt Pierce and Jaxon Blunt all had triples and Grant Edwards and Cody Walkingstick had doubles. Edwards, Graves and Cole Mahaney all had two-hit games.
Fort Gibson is 13-5 and 8-0 in 4A-8.
On the mound, Mahaney and Rainbolt combined on a two-hitter. Mahaney allowed both hits over two innings and struck out three. Rainbolt worked the final three and struck out four.
TUSHKA 6, PORTER 1 — Kaleb Brewer had two of Porter’s four hits. The Pirates (17-8) fell victim to a five-run fifth. Mason Plunk scattered six hits.
HARTSHORNE COAL MINER TOURNAMENT — Warner beat Wilburton 3-1 on 12 hits, two each by Koltin Lusk, Cole Mayfield and Jace Jackson. Beau Thomas drove in a pair of runs. Jackson threw five innings and scattered five hits for the win. Adam Thompson struck out four around one hit in two innings. The Eagles finished 2-1 in the tournament.
Track
ROUGHERS AT JENKS — It was a good Friday for DeRiayah Lee, who won the 300 hurdles in 46.29, a personal best and .10 ahead of Paisley Hight of Broken Arrow. She was fifth in the 100 hurdles, 16.57.
Jakayla Swanson was second in the 100, 12.51. .25 out behind Andra Mohler of Bixby’s 12.26.
Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Long, Alexis Nicholson and Swanson were second in the 400 relay at 49.77, .23 behind Jenks. Lang, Swanson, Jayda Wordlow and Nicholson were third in the 800 relay, 1:47.53.
Aubrielle Brown was third in the long jump (14-7 1/2).
For the boys, Jayden Swanson, Keondre Johns, Kayden McGee and Kennedy McGee finished third in the 400 relay at 43.38. Swanson, Johns, Jamarian Ficklin and Kennedy McGee were fifth in the 800 relay, 1:34.51.
Golf
ROUGHERS AT SAPULPA — Mesa Felluer shot a 1-over 72 to win the Sapulpa Invitational at Rock Creek Golf Course, leading five Muskogee golfers to top-10 finishes. Ty Glover was third at 76, Gabe Kindrick fourth at 79, Logan Ridley sixth with an 83 and Krew Thompson seventh with an 87. Both Glover and Kindrick had career-low rounds.
