Prep baseball
OKTAHA TAKES COAL MINING CLASSIC — Tyler Allen’s two-out single to center broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth and Oktaha (16-9) went on to win the Coal Mining Classic, 4-1 over Hartshorne.
Brody Surmont capped a 3-for-3 day when he followed Allen with an RBI double to center to make it 3-1. Mason Ledford’s single to right in the seventh plated Gabe Hamilton to finish the scoring.
James Wilson was 2-for-4.
Allen’s four innings of relief work gave him the win. He pitched four innings, allowing three hits and struck out three. He came in after Hunter Dearman worked three innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.
SALLISAW 9, FORT GIBSON 2 — The Tigers (20-2) were upended on the road Saturday, their 12-game
win streak ending. No other details available.
HILLDALE 7, SALINA 4 — A five-run second helped by two Salina errors held up as the only scoring for four innings and a three-run Salina surge in the seventh made it closer. The Hornets are 16-6.
Alex Rowland and Evan Smith were both 2-for-4 and Rowland drove in a pair of runs. Caden Thompson allowed seven hits over six innings for the win.
MUSKOGEE vs. MCALESTER -- Canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.