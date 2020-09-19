FASTPITCH
HILLDALE WINS THREE — The Hornets (11-5) bounced back at the Durant Tournament to go 3-2 on the weekend, beating Durant JV 11-0, Ardmore 11-2 and Vanoss 14-0. Celeste Wood and Brooklyn Ellis drove in two runs each against Durant JV and Ellis allowed just one hit in four innings. Riley Barnoskie tripled in a 3-for-4, two-RBI game. Drew Riddle and Keely Ibarra each had two hits and Lexi Cramp had a three-run double in her only hit. Riddle scattered six hits and struck out six.
Riddle allowed two hits and struck out eight in the win over Vanoss. Ibarra’s two-run home run highlighted a 3-for-3, four-RBI game. Madi Folsom was 3-for-4. Riddle was 2-for-3.
OKTAHA 10, COMMERCE 0 — Oktaha used a seven-run inning to pull away. Gracie Britten was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs among seven hits for the Tigers (16-4).
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 8, MUSKOGEE 5 — Going 0-3 at the Inola Tournament, Muskogee (2-16) led 2-0 with a pair of runs in the second. Karsyn York singled in a run in the second after Jordan Simmons reached on an error.
PORTER WINS PAIR — For Porter (12-3), Brooklyn Spencer’s single in the seventh forced extra innings and Brittany Welch singled, moved to second on a fielder’s choice, stole third and home against Oaks in the eighth, winning 7-6. Spencer continued her momentum with a 4-for-4 game in an 18-6 win against Liberty. Raylee Allison was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Bobby Lynn Jackson had two hits and two RBIs.
FORT GIBSON DROPS PAIR — In Tahlequah, Fort Gibson fell 14-9 to Tahlequah and 3-1 to Jenks, dropping to 2-19. Baleigh James had a three-run triple for FGHS in the first game. Teamwise it got just two hits against Jenks, Kelly Hanna driving in the only run.
VOLLEYBALL
OKLAHOMA UNION 2, OKAY 0 — Okay wrapped up tournament play, losing to Berryhill 2-1 and 2-0 against the host, but beat Oologah 2-1, and fell to 9-16. Kinlea Green and Lexi Erb won all-tournament honors.
CACHE 2, WAGONER 0 — The Bulldogs fell to 12-11.
Monday
FASTPITCH — Checotah at Stigler, 4 p.m.; Poteau at Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.; Berryhill at Wagoner, 5 p.m.; Gore at Vian, 5 p.m.; Inola at Hilldale, 5 p.m.; Eufaula at Keifer, 5 p.m.; Mounds at Porter, 6 p.m.; Porum vs. Sallisaw Central, 5:30 p.m., vs. Gans, at Gans; Warner at Wister, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL — Summit Christian at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
