CLASS A DISTRICT FINALS AT OKAY
OKAY 88, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 52 — Chase Clark led Okay (21-2) with 22 points, 18 of those in the middle two quarters, as five Mustangs finished in double figures to win the district tournament. Tito Ramos had 15, Duckee Swimmer and Diezel Davis had 14 and Bryson Parnell 10. Okay will play a regional semifinal game on Thursday.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 46, OKAY 35 (G)— The Lady Mustangs (13-11) had just three score baskets, two in double figures, led by Alex Collins with 20 and Teagan James with 12. Okay drops into consolation play next Thursday in regionals.
CLASS A DISTRICT FINALS AT RIVERFIELD
WEBBERS FALLS 59, OAKS 42 (G)— It rained 3s for the Lady Warriors, 14 in all. Anistyn Garner had four in her 20 points, Bridgette Baer five for 15 and two — Samantha Griffith had three and Teralynn Coulston had two, both finishing with 11 points each. Webbers is 16-4.
RIVERFIELD 64, WEBBERS FALLS 27 (B) — Webbers Falls fell to 10-11 and into the regional elimination bracket next Thursday.
CLASS A DISTRICT FINALS AT GORE
GORE 44, PORTER 34 (B) — Gore (16-3) advanced as district champs with its 10th win in succession. Jackson Duke had 12 points and Ben Kirkpatrick 11, enough to overcome the one-man show by Mason Plunk, who had 24 for Porter (8-13) to lead all scorers. Porter will drop into elimination play next Thursday while Gore will move on to the regional semifinals.
PORUM 53, PORTER 37 (G) — Courtney Pease and Leia Johnson had 10 points for Porum (14-6) and Raylee Allison had 10 for Porter (9-13).
CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS AT PADEN
PADEN 68, BRAGGS 52 (B) — Jaylen Melton had 19 points for Braggs, Austin Rowan 13 and Daryl Winter 10 for the Wildcats (17-8) in the district finals loss. They’ll head to regionals in the consolation round.
REGULAR SEASON
WAGONER 54, LOCUST GROVE 50 (G) — In a battle of top 15 in Class 4A, No. 9 Wagoner held on to defeat No. 14 Locust Grove. Wagoner (17-4) led 27-21 at the break but at the end of the third, Locust Grove was ahead 34-32. The Lady Bulldogs hit 9-10 Free throws in the final minutes to get the win. Gracy Shieldnight led with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ellee Bryant had 12 points and Gracie Burkenhartzmeyer added 10.
WAGONER 53, LOCUST GROVE 43 (B) — Wagoner jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and the Bulldogs (16-5) led 27-19 at the half. Corbin Marsey had 18 points with eight rebounds and Dante Swanson added 11 points.
