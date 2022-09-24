Fastpitch

HILLDALE SPLITS — Hilldale went 2-2 in the Tahlequah Festival, splitting its two games on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets scored all of their runs in the third inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and beat Tuttle 4-3. Brooklyn Ellis singled in a run. Layne Sloan sac-bunted a run home, Lilly Beverage drew a bases-loaded walk and Landrie Sloan singled in a run.

Lexi Cramp scattered seven hits for Hilldale.

Jenks beat HIlldale 2-0. Brooklyn Ellis gave up six hits and Hilldale outhit Jenks 7-6, with Ellis the only Lady Hornet with more than one, going 2-for-3.

Hilldale is 18-6 and has Westville on Monday and Verdigris on Tuesday to wrap up district play, the latter deciding first place.

 

MONDAY

Haskell at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.

Hilldale at Westville, 5 p.m.

Sallisaw at Checotah (2), 4 p.m.

Haskell at Oktaha, 3 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Locust Grove, 5 p.m.

 

Baseball

MONDAY

Preston at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.

