Fastpitch
HILLDALE SPLITS — Hilldale went 2-2 in the Tahlequah Festival, splitting its two games on Saturday.
The Lady Hornets scored all of their runs in the third inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and beat Tuttle 4-3. Brooklyn Ellis singled in a run. Layne Sloan sac-bunted a run home, Lilly Beverage drew a bases-loaded walk and Landrie Sloan singled in a run.
Lexi Cramp scattered seven hits for Hilldale.
Jenks beat HIlldale 2-0. Brooklyn Ellis gave up six hits and Hilldale outhit Jenks 7-6, with Ellis the only Lady Hornet with more than one, going 2-for-3.
Hilldale is 18-6 and has Westville on Monday and Verdigris on Tuesday to wrap up district play, the latter deciding first place.
MONDAY
Haskell at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Hilldale at Westville, 5 p.m.
Sallisaw at Checotah (2), 4 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Locust Grove, 5 p.m.
Baseball
MONDAY
Preston at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
