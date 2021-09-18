Fastpitch
MUSKOGEE 23-5, PONCA CITY 6-4 — Karsyn York’s solo home run with two outs in the seventh helped the Lady Roughers to a sweep. York’s triple in the fifth brought MHS (13-12, 6-6 6A-4) back from a 3-1 deficit to tie things, then Kambri Johnson’s double plated York for a 4-3 lead. A run in the bottom of the fifth by Ponca tied it, setting up the finish.
York for the game was 3-for-4. Jaliyah Simmons and Kambri Johnson were 2-for-4.
Earlier, the Lady Roughers totaled 23 hits including seven doubles, one triple and three home runs in a game one rout. Kambri Johnson was 5-for-5, Karsyn York 3-for-4 and Avery Ragsdale and Peyton Jackson 3-for-5, both with four RBIs. Kye Carter was 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
The hit and run total eclipsed the 20-0 win Muskogee had against Bishop Kelley, which they collected 17 hits in.
DURANT TOURNEY — Hilldale split on Saturday. Every Hornet had a hit in a 12-0 win over Durant’s JV. Riley Barnoskie was the only multi-hitter going 3-for-3 and Lexi Cramp, who threw a two-hit shutout, had a three-run home run. Caddo beat Hilldale 2-1. Kensley Allen had two of Hilldale’s five hits. The Lady Hornets finished the tournament 3-2 and overall are 15-5.
TAHLEQUAH TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson (9-16) beat Vian 10-2 then lost 5-2 to Jenks.Angel Lyons’ three-run home run in the first game gave Fort Gibson a 4-2 lead. Hayes was 3-for-4 and Kyla Scott was 2-for-3. Fort Gibson managed just three hits in the second game.
ADAIR TOURNAMENT — Wagoner (4-16) beat Afton 4-3. Jaylan Fourkiller, Kara Bruce and Mini Edwards each had two hits.
PORTER 14, WELCH 5 - Porter (10-17) took advantage of six walks and seven Welch errors and went 3-1 in the Oklahoma Union Tournament. Aareyona Moore drove in four runs. Charmayne Marshall had two of Porter’s six hits.
Volleyball
MUSKOGEE AT GLENPOOL TOURNAMENT — The Lady Roughers (9-10) went 3-1 in the tournament, losing the title on a points differential tiebreaker with Collinsville, which they lost to 2-0. Muskogee beat Shawnee Glenpool and Santa Fe South all by 2-0 scores.
Freshman Raegan Essex had 37 total kills in making all-tournament. Jazzy Henry averaged 14 assists a match and Ellie Jiminez 12. Khloe Wall had 30 kills, Alexis Rodriguez 23 and Maddi Havens averaged 7 digs.
Monday
Baseball: Oktaha at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Faspitch: Hilldale at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.; Panama at Oktaha, 4 p.m.; Wister at Webbers Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Eufaula at Haskell, 5 p.m.; Gore at Warner, 6 p.m.; Porter at Mouinds, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: No matches
