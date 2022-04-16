SPARTAN-TIGER TURF WAR:
DEER CREEK 7, OKTAHA 4 — Oktaha saw a 4-3 lead evaporate in a three-run fourth and yet outhit the Antlers 8-6. Tyler Allen doubled twice in a 3-for-4 performance at hte plate. He drove in a run. Darren Ledford was 2-for-3. Jakob Blackwell allowed six hits over six innings, striking out eight. He walked five.
The 2A Tigers went 1-2 against the 6A competition in the Spartan-Trojan Turt War, hosted by Bixby and Broken Arrow.
BROKEN ARROW 13, EUFAULA 5 — The 3A Ironheads also went 1-2 against 6A foes. Matt Clover was 3-for-4 and Draven Gragg 2-for-3. BA outhit Eufaula 14-11. The Ironheads are 17-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.