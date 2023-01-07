Girls
WINTER CLASSIC, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Gracie Shieldnight rebounded and hit the game winning basket as Wagoner (8-1) bested Class 4A No. 16 Fort Gibson in overtime 45-43 to claim third place. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Tigers 11-9 in the extra period after tying the game at 34 in the fourth. Gracelynn Burckhartzmeyer finished with 16 points and Ellie Bryant had 15 to lead Wagoner. Heaven Frost had 13 points for Fort Gibson (5-5).
PUTNAM CITY INVITATIONAL — Muskogee took seventh defeating Putnam City 57-37. The Lady Roughers (2-6) had solid control leading 21-9 after the first and then 33-12 at the break. Bianca McVay had 20 points at intermission and finished with 27 total to lead Muskogee. Jakayla Swanson added 13 points.
WARNER CHEROKEE CLASSIC — Okay won 44-42 in the consolation final over Liberty. The Lady Mustangs (7-5) trailed 19-15 going into the break but mounted a fierce comeback cutting the deficit to 31-28 going to the fourth as Alex Collins finished with 20 points and was 12-of-14 at the line.
HENRYETTA TOURNAMENT — Lynzi Kelley and Raylin Morgan both finished with 12 points as Haskell defeated Beggs 44-31 in the seventh place contest Saturday. The Lady Haymakers (7-5) jumped ahead 15-8 in the first quarter and increased the lead to 23-14 at halftime.
MOTHER ROAD CLASSIC, VERDIGRIS —Hilldale outscored Bishop Kelley 25-13 in the second half but it wasn’t enough, suffering a 39-37 setback in seventh place action. Darian Diles, with 10 points, led the Lady Hornets, who fell behind 26-12 at the break.
TUSHKA AMERISTATE INVITATIONAL — Class 2A No. 10 Oktaha claimed the championship with a 63-42 win over Tishomingo. The Lady Tigers (10-2) trailed 16-14 after the opening quarter but took a 32-24 lead into the break and never relinquished it. Ava Scott led all scorers with 23 points.
ARKANSAS RIVER SHOOTOUT, WEBBERS FALLS — Webbers Falls fell short in capturing the championship and lost 61-32 to Class B No. 4 Whitesboro in the finals. The Lady Warriors (9-2) fell into a 38-19 halftime hole and couldn’t recover. Anistyn Garner scored 11 of her 17 total points in the first quarter as Webbers trailed 22-13.
GRAHAM-DUSTIN TOURNAMENT — Porum (10-1) won the championship over Class B No. 18 Sasakwa 65-48. The Lady Panthers finished with four double digit scorers, Kylie Smith with 22, Courtney Pease 14, Rilee Miller with 11 and Adysen Dishman with 10.
LOCUST GROVE INVITATIONAL — Checotah (2-6) dropped the consolation final to Enid 52-32.
REGENT PREP INVITATIONAL — Porter (4-7) lost to Sequoyah Claremore 29-13.
Boys
PUTNAM CITY INVITATIONAL — Muskogee (2-5) was on the losing end of a 60-57 double overtime loss to Class 6A No. 16 Northwest Classen. The Roughers fell prey to a 30-foot 3-point buzzer beater, after battling back from an early hole and taking a 51-50 lead with three minutes left in regulation. Javian Webber sent the Roughers to the first overtime and Jamarian Ficklin, who led with 19 points, sent them to the second. Dion Wilkerson added a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
WINTER CLASSIC, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Jashawn Davison was 6-of-8 from long range in the first half and finished with 22 points as Wagoner defeated Fort Gibson 65-33 to take seventh. Matson Swanson added 11 points for the Bulldogs (5-4) who opened a 14-2 first quarter lead. Cooper Wicks had seven points with eight rebounds for Fort Gibson (2-8) who turned the ball over 28 times.
WARNER CHEROKEE CLASSIC — Eufaula picked up a 46-37 win over Warner (3-7) in the consolation final. The Ironheads (5-3) were led in scoring by its two freshmen guards, Keaton Parrish and Jentry Jones with 12 and 10 points respectively. Warner trailed 26-13 at halftime and was powered by Jace Jackson’s 15 points.
HENRYETTA TOURNAMENT — Haskell (1-11) fell 56-39 to Bristow who took seventh. Brannon Westmoreland scored 18 of his 29 total points in the first half and finished 10-of-11 on free throws in leading the Haymakers.
ARKANSAS RIVER SHOOTOUT, WEBBERS FALLS — Webbers Falls finished in third place with a 55-50 win over Whitesboro. Late in the fourth Luke Peirce stole the ball for the Warriors (5-6) forcing a foul which put them on the line to ice the game. Stryker Chappell led with 21 points and Jaxon Swearingin followed with 18. Braggs (8-5) fell to Oaks 57-51 in the consolation final. After trailing the entire game, Oaks cut the lead to 48-42 after three periods and outscored the Wildcats 15-5 in the fourth. Tayton Chopa had 21 points, Austin Rowen added 13 and Jaylen Melton finished with 11 for Braggs.
MOTHER ROAD CLASSIC, VERDIGRIS — Hilldale beat Tecumseh to take seventh, 71-58. The Hornets (5-6) started out with a 21-9 lead after the first quarter but by the end of the third they only had a three point cushion. Hilldale was 22-of-29 from the foul line. Jax Kerr had 27 points, Cole Leach scored 15 all of which came in the second half, and Eric Virgil ended with 11.
TUSHKA AMERISTATE INVITATIONAL — AJ Fisher had 31 points as Class 2A No. 3 Oktaha took third in a 77-70 win over Boswell. Behind 21-17 at the end of one, the Tigers (10-2) took momentum and a 38-33 intermission lead they never gave up. Preston Holmes added 17 points and Hunter Dearman ended with 13.
GRAHAM-DUSTIN TOURNAMENT — Porum (3-8) took third with a 53-42 win over Sasakwa. The Panthers dominated early and held a 30-19 advantage at halftime. Mikey Wright finished with 24 points in leading Porum and Kyle Rock added 18.
REGENT PREP TOURNAMENT — Porter (4-6) lost to Sperry 64-58.
