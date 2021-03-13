Baseball
WAGONER 9, INOLA 0 — Zane Cory allowed one hit over five innings, striking out six, as the Bulldogs (1-2) run-ruled Inola. Trey Wood had a solo home run and Sayer Jones doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Wagoner finished with seven hits. Wagoner is at Fort Gibson at 1 p.m. Monday in a District 4A-6 series, with the second game at Wagoner on Tuesday.
CHECOTAH 10, HENRYETTA 0 — Brock Butler’s two-run double in the fifth ended the game on a run rule and gave freshman Zack Mullen a no-hitter with six strikeouts. Butler went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Daylen Warrior was 1-for-2 and drove in a pair. Clancy Campbell was 1-for-2 and scored three times.
The Wildcats (4-3) will play a three-way at Crowder on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
CANUTE 7, PORTER 2 — In a showcase game at Bricktown Ballpark in OKC, and as they did outhitting Kellyville 7-6 in a game lost 19-5 on Friday, defense hurt the Pirates again on Saturday. Porter outhit Class A No. 1 Canute 4-3, but six errors damaged the cause.
Kaleb Brewers single scored Jackson Cole in the first and Cole singled home Brandon Welch in the third after Welch tripled with two outs.
Porter led 2-0 but a four-run home half of the third lost the lead for good. All seven runs allowed by Welch through 4 2/3 innings were unearned. He struck out 10 and walked three. Cole was the lone multi-hit batsman, going 2-for-3.
