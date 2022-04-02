Soccer
FORT GIBSON 3, PRATTVILLE, ALA. 1 — On day three at the Southern Coast Cup in Foley, Ala., Addy Shaw scored all three goals for the Lady Tigers (8-1), who were edged in a points tiebreaker for their division title by Owasso. Kameryn Walker and Lilly Whitmore shared keeper duties. Fort Gibson had an 18-3 edge in shots on goal.
MOBILE (ALA.) MCGILL TOOLEN CATHOLIC 6, FORT GIBSON 2 (B) — The Tigers fell in the third-place bracket game Saturday and fell to 4-4 on the year, 1-2 in Cup play.
