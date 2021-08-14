Fastpitch
Broken Arrow Tournament
Muldrow 5, Hilldale 2 — Hilldale lost its first game, surrendering five runs in the sixth up 1-0. Lexi Cramp had 2 hits. Brooklyn Ellis took the loss.
Miami 6, Hilldale 4 —Riley Barnoski, K. Allen and Lexi Cramp had two hits. Miami had a four-run first. Cramp took the loss, which dropped the Hornets to 3-2.
Yukon 6, Muskogee 4 — Muskogee matched the Millers with 11 hits each but surrendered nine runs in the first two innings and fell into a seven-run hole at that point. Avery Ragsdale was 3-for-3.
Bristow 8, Muskogee 0 -- Muskogee fell to 1-6.
Volleyball
Okay 5-0 at Sequoyah — Okay ran off 2-0 wins over Kipp, Westville, Wagoner, Westville and Braggs to go to 6-0 on the year Saturday, earning the tournament title. Alex Collins was All-Tournament and Lexi Erb was MVP.
Baseball
Oktaha 7, Roff 3 (10) — Tyler Allen’s two-run single broke a 3-3 tie in the 10th and moved Oktaha to 4-0. He was 3-for-4. Maddox Edwards worked two relief innings, allowing one hit, in getting the win.
Monday
Fastpitch
Holdenville at Eufaula, 5 p.m.; Broken Arrow at Muskogee, 5 p.m.; Hulbert at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.; Ft Gibson at Hilldale, 5 p.m.; McCurtain at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.; Gore at Crowder, 4 p.m.; Dale at Warner, 7 p.m.; Checotah at Wagoner, 4 p.m.; Haskell at Morris, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Hulbert at Okay, 6:30 p.m.
