Crossroads Classic

Muldrow 66, Checotah 34 (B) — In the  third-place game, the Wildcats, falling to 6-8, got 13 points from Montana Warrior.

Eufaula 44, Checotah 28 (G) — No double-digit scorers or other information from the third-place contest. Eufaula is 8-3.

 

Old Fort Classic

Oktaha 68, Cushing 48 (B) — The Tigers moved to 6-7 and salvaged a win and seventh place. 

Oktaha 60, Coweta 53 (G) — Rylee Walters had 17 points and Avan Scott 16 for Oktaha (11-4) in winning the consolation championship. Ryleigh Bacon, Gracie Harjo and Bekah Bunch each had 8.

 

Kiefer Tournament

Central Sallisaw 34,  Hilldale 32 (G) — Naveah Johnson had 18 points, 11 in the third quarter, but the Lady Hornets (5-7) fell in the seventh-place game.

Warner 68, Kellyville 39 - Harlie Chesser led Warner (12-3)  with 19 points to take fifth place. Alexis Fowler had 15 and Jordan Jackson finished with 12 points.

 

Mounds Tournament

Regent Prep 49, Haskell 42 (G) —  Lynzi Kelley had 14 points for the Haymakers (4-10) in the seventh-place game.

Summit Christian 57, Haskell 54 (B) — Brannon Westmoreland had 23 points and Deshawn Clark 22 for the Haymakers (3-11) in the seventh-place game.

Regent Prep 44, Porter 34 (B) — Kejuan Reynolds had 14 points and Mason Plunk 11 for the Pirates (13-3), who settled for fourth place.

Porter 49, Wewoka 44 (G) — Brittany Welch, Charmayne Marshall and Raylee Allison each had 12 points for Porter (13-3) in the championship win. The game was tied at 36 going to the fourth.

Cross Telephone Invitational at Porum

Gans 61, Gore 37 (G) - Gans (3-7) took fifth as Addyson Gream scored 26 points. Becky Huckbay had 13 for Gore.

Moss 43, Porum 38 (B) - Michael Wright had 12 points and Jacob Tallon 11 for Porum in the fifth-place game.

Gore 51, Quinton 48 (B) - Journey Shells had 10 points, Brady Thomas  9 and Keigan Reid and Jackson Duke both finished with 8 points as the Pirates finished third in the tournament.

Midway 43, Keota 40 (G) — Chanya Thomas finished with 17 points and Dimond Stafford scored 11 points, securing the third place spot in the tournament for the Chargers (7-2).

Porum 41, Quinton 38 (G) — Scoreless until then, Riley Miller had three 3s in the fourth as Porum (13-1) rallied to a championship from a 31-28 deficit entering the quarter. Lexi Gines and Emery Arnold had 7 each.

Midway 56, Keota 48 (B) — The Chargers (9-4) took the title  behind four in double figures. Geral Washington had 18, Gervon Washington 13, Jaxon Harrison 12 and Cody Galliton with 12.

