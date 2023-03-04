BASEBALL
MUSKOGEE SPLITS — The Roughers opened their season with a 10-1 win over NOAH in the second of a three-way game at Pryor.
Muskogee took control early in the bottom of the first inning as it scored six runs to take a 6-1 lead. MHS would score its final four runs in the bottom of the second and the game was ended by run rule after four innings. Luke Jamison led the Roughers going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Kale Testerman, Aiden Barnoski and Ben Fullbright all finished with doubles. Jarrett Crawford got the win on the mound allowing just four hits.
Pryor defeated Muskogee (1-1) in the nightcap 7-0. Fulbright took the loss giving up seven hits and two runs, but had eight strikeouts in his 4.2 innings of work. Testerman, Dale Grant and Jace Paul accounted for Muskogee’s three hits.
PORTER SPLITS — Porter won game one against Weleetka 8-1. Starting Pitcher Landyn Smith went the distance on the mound on just 63 pitches with the unearned run. The Pirates scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to seal the contest helped by Blake Cole and Tyler Durrett doubles. Mason Plunk also finished with a double.
In the second contest Porter (3-1) lost to Dewar 8-0. Durrett took the loss giving up four runs in four innings before being relieved by Cyle Mcelmurray. Porter had a chance to make it a game in the top of the fifth inning with one out and the bases loaded but couldn’t come through.
Monday Schedule
Baseball
Porter at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Roland, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Gore, 6 p.m.
Muskogee at Bixby, 5 p.m.
Inola at Hilldale , 5 p.m.
Muldrow at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Oktaha at Central Sallisaw, 5:30 p.m.
Keota at Porum, 4:30 p.m.
Cameron at Braggs, 4 p.m.
Slowpitch
Muskogee at Hulbert, 4 p.m./ 5:30 p.m.
Okay at Braggs, 4 p.m.
Porum at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.
Seminole at Checotah, 5 p.m.
Vian at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Oologah at Fort Gibson , 6/8 p.m.
Verdigris at Wagoner, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.