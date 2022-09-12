Jayden Bell remembers those talks starting after last season about the need to raise the Muskogee defensive game going into his senior year.
And he knew then he would be a part of that in the secondary after a junior year laboring at wide receiver.
Bell still does offense — he had a 46-yard touchdown reception last week and 124 yards on seven catches, but for the second time in three games, his defensive play late was needed to seal the win — 35-28 over 5A ranked Carl Albert in Midwest City, just after the Titans had scored and recovered an onside kick and were on the march with a first down in their pockets.
Bell had an interception in almost the same situation against Enid to end a final drive when the Roughers moved from their own 1 to midfield but were forced to punt. He made the read and the interception, and Muskogee won its opener 28-26.
“He asks for moments like that,” Hill said. “A lot of kids would say they would but with some truth serum they’re not really sure of themselves. But Jayden wants to be in those predicaments and those are the kids that have the tendency when the play comes their way they’ll make the play, and he has.”
Bell was humble.
“All that’s going through my mind after they got the onside kick was it was all-or-nothing and our backs are against the wall, and somebody had to make a play. Why not me?” he said.
The receiver he was covering, on previous occasions on his side of the field, was lined up in the slot and Bell didn’t have him. On this occasion, they inserted a tight end and set him outside. Bell watched him on a short hitch route and dove for the ball.
Result: Interception, ball game, and 3-0 for the first time in his three seasons on the varsity level. And so much sweeter than either of those others, both 0-3 starts.
“Defense was one of the bigger points we wanted to focus on, and me and some of my teammates have talked about that and making a difference,” he said. “It’s as much about the journey as it is anything that makes success so much sweeter.
“We knew in the summer at our 7-on-7 tournaments we were pretty good and we came out of Enid with a win with our backs against the wall. It’s about going out and perfecting our craft every single week.”
It’s that mindset of Bell and others like him which speaks of the level Hill is trying to collectively bring his squad in terms of each and every participant.
“We have noticed a ton of areas we have to improve in, just a ton,” Hill said, with a touch of Nick Saban-style review in those remarks. “Assignment work, just some responsibility here and there, understanding situations and having discipline, and basic technique football — just dealing with people in general. And we’ll continue to plug away in those areas. But it’s easier to do those things when we’re sitting here 3-0.
“We’ve done a good enough job to make it work but you keep pushing yourself into a corner, eventually things won’t go your way.”
Offensively there were times where penalties put them playing behind the chains facing second-and-long or third-and-long. On special teams, there was a blocked field goal.
Defensively, those situational elements Hill spoke of were some fourth-down plays. On its third possession of the game, Carl Albert had fourth-and-4 at the Roughers 42 and connected on a 27-yard pass play, then took it in three plays later to go up 14-7 in the second quarter.
Two others came in the fourth, one early. The Titans drove from their 44 to the Muskogee 9 and on fourth-and-goal, got the touchdown.
On the last scoring drive drive, they converted on a pass on fourth-and-3.
An onside kick by Carl Albert gave the Titans one final chance to win the contest. La’Tavion Johnson extended up to grab the football but the ball came loose as he hit the ground.
“I thought we recovered the ball. La’Tavion did a wonderful job but when he hit the ground, it jarred out,” Hill said. “When you’re on the road, nine out of 10 times that call will likely go against you. But, the other thing was we had one guy next to him that tried to pick it up instead of just jumping on the ball. In that situation you fall on it and we go home. Thankfully, Jayden made his play.”
Bell says Hill and the coaching staff “prep, even over prep us for anything they can throw at us.”
“And I’m grateful for that,” he said. “From what I see, we as a unit have got to perfect our pre-snap execution, making sure we’re in the right spot, making sure we’re communicating calls. Everyone played hard but might not have been in the right spot.
“Offensively, I’d say perimeter blocking is an area to work on. We know we can throw the ball well but we want to be able to help out with the run game and get our guys to the outside more.”
Those situational focuses will “have a Sand Springs flavor” as the Sandites are the next opponent on the menu and the District 6AII-1 opener next week at Sand Springs.
The Sandites are 1-1 heading into their final non-district game on Friday, also their home opener against Ponca City. They opened with a 35-21 win over Sapulpa then were crushed at Bixby 67-3, the 51st consecutive win for the now 6AI Spartans.
The next home game for Muskogee is Sept. 30 against Putnam West.
“The more we perfect, the sweeter the journey,” Bell said.
