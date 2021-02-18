OU women’s game moved
NORMAN – The Texas Tech at Oklahoma women’s basketball contest previously scheduled for Wednesday will be played on Monday, March 1 at 6 p.m. in Norman.
The game will be available on Fox Sports Oklahoma Plus.
Tickets for the original game date will be honored.
Connors cancels Friday
Connors State’s men’s basketball squad’s inserted home game with Oklahoma Wesleyan won’t be played after all. It’s the fourth postponement or cancellation since the winter storm descended last week.
Both the men and women will resume action on Monday at Arkansas Baptist, women at 5 and men at 7:30 p.m.
