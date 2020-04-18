Sequoyah’s school year had been one of success when the lights went out on 2019-20.
Achievements in cross country and fastpitch softball were followed by successes in boys and girls basketball.
Then, those lights went out on the basketball teams and also spring sports due to COVID-19.
Still, there was more than half the year completed, enough for Sequoyah to repeat as School of the Year, using the Phoenix formula table.
Sequoyah finished with 14 points. The Indians made the postseason in football, were semifinalists in fastpitch, qualified for state in boys and girls basketball (more on that later) and were a win from a state berth in volleyball.
Points are given in the following manner: five points for a state title, four for reaching the finals, three for getting to the semifinals, two for quarterfinals, and one for reaching the final 16. Football, being the largest participation sport, allows one bonus point for making the postseason.
Wagoner and Fort Gibson tied for second with 11 points. Wagoner was a semifinalist in football, a top four team in both dual wrestling and tournament format wrestling and top 16 in girls cross country.
Fort Gibson’s girls basketball team qualified for state for the 16th time and had a runner-up finish in girls swimming and the boys swimmers were eighth. The boys basketball team missed state by a game and the football team made the postseason.
Back to Sequoyah.
The girls basketball team was ranked No. 1 from almost the get-go and had dominated 3A foes. The boys basketball team atoned for a regional finals loss by beating that same Beggs team at area to advance. Both were bound for state for the eighth consecutive time.
“Nothing is done until it is done but things were looking pretty good for us,” said Sequoyah AD Marcus Crittenden.
Instead, it was as he said, a “feeling of numbness” as both teams packed their bags for a trip home from Oklahoma City just hours before their scheduled quarterfinal tipoffs.
Expectations were high that Sequoyah would add more points in the spring, starting with a slowpitch team that was primed after a runner-up finish in 5A last spring.
“We had three all-staters in fastpitch, one of which was coming out for slowpitch for the first time since her freshman year, so we were feeling pretty optimistic there with a streak of their own getting to state,” Crittenden said.
Fastpitch punched its 12th consecutive state ticket and had a 17-game win streak before being derailed in the semifinals in quest of a repeat state championship in Class 3A in the fall.
Also, baseball, under new coach Eric Kirkpatrick, was off to a 3-1 start and had expectations of a significant postseason run. Track, particularly the boys 3,200-meter relay in early showings and as many as 40-odd potential state qualifiers, was seen as strong.
Crittenden feels for the seniors in those sports.
“We talk about teaching overcoming adversity as a tool in sports — well, this is one of those haymakers out of the blue that will make you stronger if you allow it,” Crittenden said. “Other generations have had their own hurdles. How many guys in the 1940s didn’t finish school because they needed to go serve in the war? This is our war, at least in the way some are describing it.
“As tough as it is, if missing some of those senior moments are the worst thing in life you encounter, then count your blessings moving forward.”
What’s uncertain is what 2020-21 will look like. Much of the off-season preparation will be cut into to, with no activities permitted by the state until at least the start of the next academic calendar, which begins July 1.
“One thing about it all is everyone is in the same situation, there’s no advantage to be gained from one school to another,” Crittenden said. “One separation may well be how bad the kids are willing to work on their own in regard to conditioning and whatever preparation they can do during this time that we can’t meet.
“We’ve got some pretty good underclassmen. We feel good about that. But a lot of what we see in the fall will be determined by what they’re doing now. Everyone is facing that.”
