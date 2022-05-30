It wasn’t the best overall season Fort Gibson has had in high school sports.
But in building its program over the last decade-plus, the system has achieved a mark of consistency that has produced, now, nine School of the Year honors from the Phoenix.
First winning it in 2009 then again in 2011, Fort Gibson posted a run of six consecutive honors from 2013-2018 then started another in 2021, adding a repeat this year.
The formula has been tweaked in places over the years, but here are the basics:
• Points are given per sport for team finishes — five for a state champion, four for a finalist, three for semifinalists, two for quarterfinalists and one for a top 16 finish.
• Football, being the largest participation sport, is given one bonus point per round.
• Individual state championships count a half-point.
Fort Gibson had no state champion this year team-wise. But the Tiger squads reached the quarterfinals or equivalent in girls basketball, dual wrestling, tournament wrestling, girls soccer, boys soccer and baseball. Three individuals won state championships — two in wrestling and one in girls golf, gave the Tigers 22 1/2 points.
Boys and girls swimming got two top four finishes, but even without the six points awarded there, the Tigers still had have a 1 1/2-point edge over Wagoner, again the runner-up. While Fort Gibson is the only program with sufficient numbers in swimming for teams (Muskogee has a handful of both boys and girls contestants), it doesn’t have volleyball and seldom has enough for cross country team competition.
Fort Gibson athletic director Chuck London credited consistency across the board for the honor.
“You’re always going to have those ebbs and flows. Our girls soccer team was state champions (the spring of 2021). What do you go from there?”
For Fort Gibson, it’s been about staying as close to the top in as many sports as they can.
“We’re so proud of our programs and what they accomplish year in and year out in what we think is one of toughest classes from top to bottom in all sports,” London said. “Obviously you’ve got 6A which is tough in its own right but they don’t have the number of schools that the 4A schools do, and in swimming, we’re up in 5A with bigger schools.
“People ask, what’s harder, getting to the top or staying at the top? For me, it’s staying because of the expectations that go with it. Our coaches when they see this result will take a lot of pride in it.”
Staying at the top was an issue for Wagoner football, which was also defending a championship. The Bulldogs lost in the quarterfinals. Dual wrestling slipped by Fort Gibson into the finals, but not tournament wrestling — and the Tigers got a boys individual championship where Wagoner didn’t. Wagoner girls golf made the state tournament, which equaled more points than Fort Gibson got for an individual champion.
The crowd behind Fort Gibson got more numerous.
Hilldale and Warner tied for third with 14 points. The Hornets got five points for its state championship in girls golf, three for a repeat semifinalist in boys soccer (and eliminated Fort Gibson along the way), and two points for a powerlifting top-eight finish. Hilldale was knocked out in the first round of football by Wagoner, but got the football bonus point there.
Warner made strides by scoring in more sports than anyone else but Fort Gibson. The Eagles had four points in boys track for a top eight finish and two event champions. Warner’s consistency in boys and girls cross country netted a total of four points and among the others, girls basketball and baseball registered points for nearing a state berth in regionals.
Oktaha rode the success of baseball — finalists in both fall and spring — to a fifth-place finish. The Lady Tigers reached state in slowpitch and within a game of state in girls basketball. Gore got a state championship in powerlifting as a team and also at one weight class, a top 16 finish and two individual state championships in boys track and a football squad that went two rounds into the postseason, and netted sixth with 11 points.
“You take the full measurement of this area and there’s some really great programs,” London said. “Oktaha in baseball and then girls basketball and softball. Warner has picked it up in multiple sports and had success. Wagoner, you have football, wrestling and girls golf, there’s unbelievable success there. Hilldale has had their successes, and you sprinkle in some here and there in other schools.
“It takes consistency across the board to stay on top of all that.”
And the reasons, he said, are many.
“It goes back to support from the parents, then the dedication of our kids because we have so many kids who are multi-support athletes, and then the coaching is a part of it, how you are able to connect with the kids allows for a much more meaningful high school career for them,” London said. “And sometimes that requires coaching in tough times. That relationship are a big part of that.”
The Tigers will head into 2022-23 with a new football coach and baseball coach. Ryan Nolan, who was part of Jenks’ state championship staff in 2021, is on board, and a baseball replacement for Gary Edwards is going through the interview phase now. Edwards, who led Fort Gibson to consecutive state trips in baseball, is going to stay in the district as director of transportation.
“I’ve coached 28 years and been to multiple places. I wouldn’t trade these four years with this town and these people, and it’s why I’m going to stay connected here,” Edwards said. “It’s just now all my kids are grown and I’m going to free up some time to involve myself with them.”
