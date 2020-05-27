While the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association in a 7-6 board vote gave the green light for full-blown summer work in preparation for the 2020-21 sports campaign, what’s coming out of area schools looks more like the OSSAA staff’s original recommendation — amounting to a more conservative take.
Muskogee athletic director Jason Parker met in a ZOOM call with Frontier Conference member schools Wednesday.
“The consensus there was driven by Tulsa area schools and we’re on a similar plan, but every school will tweak to their unique needs,” he said. “For us, we’re still tweaking but we’ll release our procedures Friday along with registration information for Summer Pride.”
What is set begins with an initial phase June 8-22 with a check-in procedure involving temperature check, wellness questionnaire and issuing of masks and gloves. Any athlete with a temperature above 100 will be sent home and must be symptom free for 72 hours before being allowed back.
The first phase will be a focus on strength and conditioning drills and skill development with no outside competition or internal scrimmaging. Cleaning and disinfecting of equipment will be regular.
Phase 2, which follows and lasts through the end of July, would increase the number of participants in groups from 15 to 30. Parker said the check-in procedures would remain in place. Phase 2 would also permit competition with up to two opposing schools in a scrimmage type structure per sport.
A third phase, which in the original OSSAA proposal was geared more toward regular activity starting in August, will be looked at as that time gets near, Parker said.
“We’re currently looking for those partners but we won’t attend any other outside clinics, leagues, or 7 on 7s,” he said.
“The thing about COVID-19 is everyone is going to have to come to terms with their level of risk and that will differ for each community as to their experience with COVID-9 and their population, so the rules aren’t going to be identical,” Parker said.
Hilldale athletic director Chad Kirkhart sent out a letter to coaches with essentially the same protocols regarding temperature checks (nothing higher than 100.4 allowed to practice), social distancing, cleaning of equipment before and after workouts, the prohibition of sharing personal equipment, all June 1-30.
No team camps, leagues or competition with other schools can occur through June 30, but each sport may have their own camp, limited to Hilldale athletes and must occur before June 30. There were no guidelines for a second phase.
Fort Gibson’s first phase will be June 1-12, with strength and conditioning only and the similar safety screening precautions in place. Athletic director Chuck London said Wednesday that no specific plans have been set beyond that.
Wagoner will also begin on June 1 with health screening precautions, sanitization guidelines and limits of athletes per weight station. High school and junior high boys and girls will have set times to work out, according to a release.
Checotah athletic director Jason Donathan said they won’t be doing anything until at least the middle of June and possibly July, but will have a plan ready “in the next couple of weeks.” Warner administrators and coaches will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to form their plan.
