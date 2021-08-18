There’s starting spots set, and still some competition going on.
But more than anything when Muskogee has its first and only dress rehearsal at Jenks on Friday night, Roughers coach Travis Hill wants to find leaders.
“We’re still in that process and you can’t really find that until you get in the environments we’ll be in Friday — crowd in stands, adversity, all of the above, and you see who handles that not only in terms of playing their position but also the head of the team,” he said.
Hill is familiar with most — he was defensive coordinator last season — but the limitations on foundational work in the preseason along with the lack of a complete season in 2020 with just seven games played ran interference with what would have been a normal evaluation.
But with a zero week home opener against Greenwood, Ark., next week, time is short for final tweaks.
“We’re solid enough to where we have two-deep and can go play and while we have guys in place who will start, we’ll still have competition each week,” he said. “But Friday will give us an idea who can take what we’ve done in practice and put it in a game situation.
“You have some players who will perform well in practice but not so much under the pressure of a game situation, and then there’s those who don’t always show out in practice who step up and shine in a game situation. And obviously, that’s where it ultimately counts. It’s what you’re able to do on Friday night.”
He has decided on his quarterback. Freshman Jamarian Ficklin is the No. 1 guy heading into the scrimmage. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Ficklin, who was ineligible as an eighth-grader to play in the spring game, has made up for lost time to make the right impression, edging out sophomore Jacob Jones.
“We needed to have that guy going into this week for reps,” Hill said. “Jacob will still get reps Friday. But we needed to put what we think is the direction we need to go in motion.”
One battle on defense that is still very much in play are at the cornerback positions.
Tarryn Miles, a 5-foot-8 junior, and Jarin Riggs-Brown are at one spot. Riggs-Brown is a 6-3 sophomore newcomer who Hill said has 4.5 speed in the 40. At the other spot is 6-1 senior Keondre Johns, who is getting a challenge from 5-9 sophomore Jayden Swanson.
Muskogee will do rotations with Jenks, Tulsa Washington and Bartlesville beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. A half-game simulation will begin at approximately 6:15 p.m. between the Roughers and Carl Albert.
“We’ll see both the 6AI and 5A state champions,” Hill said. “It’ll be a good look for us.”
Hornets at home
Hilldale will get Beggs in the first of two controlled sets of 24 plays each split between offense and defense at 5 p.m. On the other end of the field will be Catoosa and Lincoln Christian. At 5:45 p.m., the Hornets will go against Catoosa and Beggs against Lincoln Christian. Finally, at 7 p.m., Catoosa will go against Beggs in game conditions with Hilldale and Lincoln Christian capping off things at 8:30 p.m.
Lincoln Christian is picked by multiple sources as one or two in the Class 3A rankings.
“We’ll get tested,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins.
With so much returning for the Hornets on both sides, there’s not much that isn’t settled. One receiver starting spot is between Jace Walker and Lamarion Burton and at one safety, Joey Myers, Alonzo Perez and Isaac Gonzalez will all see reps as they vie for that spot.
Caynen David will be the quarterback. He saw limited action last year as a backup.
“He’s distanced himself over the summer,” Blevins said.
Jax Kerr, a 6-5 ninth grader, is “still learning and adapting to the transition in game speed from the eighth-grade level, but he’s a monster of a kid and definitely the guy of the future,” Blevins said.
Fort Gibson
For Fort Gibson, the schedule is simpler.
The Tigers go against Cascia Hall and Cascia alone on Friday with freshmen starting at 5 p.m., JV at 6 and varsity at 7.
Both Hilldale and Fort Gibson will have second-week scrimmages next week before opening the season on Sept. 3.
Tonight
Tonight, Haskell hosts Liberty and Sallisaw Central at 6 p.m. Porum, Oaks, Cave Springs and Welch are at Oaks, 6 p.m., and Midway hosts Wetumka at 6 p.m.
Other games:
•Wagoner at McAlester, 5 p.m. Friday
• Checotah at Poteau, 6 p.m. Friday
• Eufaula at Morris, 5:30 p.m. Friday
• Porter at Wyandotte, 6 p.m. Friday
• Warner at Okmulgee, 6 p.m. Friday
• Gore at Spiro, 6:30 p.m. Friday
• Webbers Falls at Arkoma, 6 p.m. Friday
