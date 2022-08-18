Reader note: The Pigskin Preview runs next Thursday.
For some it’s the only pre-test.
For others, there’s a polishing exercise next week.
Football begins tonight for everyone in the area, scrimmage style. Muskogee will go to Bixby for a scrimmage starting at 6 p.m. It’s the only time the Roughers will see the former 6AII dynasty, now headed for 6AI waters.
Hilldale will visit Lincoln Christian with Beggs and Catoosa, with action starting at 6. Fort Gibson hosts Cascia Hall with action starting at the same time.
McAlester is at Wagoner, Morris at Eufaula, Okmulgee at Warner, Checotah at Sequoyah, Haskell at Liberty with Kellyville and Afton, Gore is at Heavener and Porter is at Chouteau with Nowata and Ketchum.
Also, Porum goes to Sasakwa, Graham-Dustin is at Midway and Webbers Falls goes to South Coffeyville.
It gets real next week for five schools next week. The rest will open Sept. 2.
The Roughers open at Enid. Fort Gibson hosts Oologah. Checotah goes to East Central. Gore is at Wilburton. Midway will host Cave Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.