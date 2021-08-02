Muskogee Roughers

All 2020 Muskogee Rougher season ticket holders will have two weeks in which to renew their ticket options, starting Tuesday.

Renewals will go on sale at Indian Bowl from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 3-5 and 10-12. 

New reserved ticket sales will begin Aug. 16 at a time and location to be determined. 

Season tickets are $50 each. Parking passes are $20. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Home games are as follows: Aug. 27, Greenwood Ark;; Bentonville (Ark.) West, Sept. 3; Sand Springs, Oct. 1; Choctaw, Oct. 14, and Ponca City, Nov. 5. All kickoffs are 7 p.m.

The Roughers are in their first season under head coach Travis Hill.

For more information contact the Muskogee Athletic Department at (918) 684-3700 ext. 1764. 

