All 2020 Muskogee Rougher season ticket holders will have two weeks in which to renew their ticket options, starting Tuesday.
Renewals will go on sale at Indian Bowl from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 3-5 and 10-12.
New reserved ticket sales will begin Aug. 16 at a time and location to be determined.
Season tickets are $50 each. Parking passes are $20. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Home games are as follows: Aug. 27, Greenwood Ark;; Bentonville (Ark.) West, Sept. 3; Sand Springs, Oct. 1; Choctaw, Oct. 14, and Ponca City, Nov. 5. All kickoffs are 7 p.m.
The Roughers are in their first season under head coach Travis Hill.
For more information contact the Muskogee Athletic Department at (918) 684-3700 ext. 1764.
