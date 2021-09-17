WAGONER — As the game ended you couldn’t help but wonder, where were these guys for three quarters?
Braylan Roberson’s 70-yard touchdown run touched off a streak of 35 unanswered fourth-quarter points as the defending Class 4A champion Wagoner Bulldogs awoke from an uninspired first half of offense to rout the Sperry Pirates 42-14 Friday night at Odom Field in the Bulldogs’ final non-district encounter.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a game that was so different from one half to the other,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “I think it says a lot about the intensity level required to play good football. We didn’t come out with the right mind set, execution or effort and so we had a half of really, really bad offensive football.”
The first quarter was mostly a game of punts with the ball changing hands seven times. The Pirates had the first scoring opportunity as quarterback Carson Hendrix drove his team inside the Wagoner 10-yard line but the Pirates missed a 22-yard field goal attempt.
As the game moved into the second quarter, the Pirates capitalized on a short punt to go 39 yards, with the final 25 on a pass from Hendrix to a wide-open Stanley Rivas. and it was 7-0 with 10:44 to play in the half.
That wound up being the halftime score.
The Bulldogs were their own worst enemy in the first half with five illegal procedure calls putting a halt to any momentum.
“Trust me, those kinds of penalties drive me crazy,” said Condict.” We’ve got to get better about minimizing those mistakes because we’re not explosive enough to overcome them.”
Wagoner finally got in the scoring column in the third quarter at the end of a 63 yard, nine-play drive with junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez scoring on a two-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. But following the ensuring kickoff, Hendrix found Rivas open again behind the Bulldog defense for a 75-yard scoring strike to put Sperry (1-2) back up 14-7.
But as the game moved into the fourth quarter, the scoring floodgates opened for Wagoner.
Roberson started it with his run to tie the score at 14. After the kickoff, the Bulldogs’ Keyton Cole picked up a Pirate fumble at the Sperry 22 and took it to the house to put Wagoner ahead for good.
Following a Sperry three-and-out and a short punt, the Bulldogs used a 34-yard run by Fred Watson followed by a 14-yard scamper by Logan Sterling to score again making it 28-14 with 7:42 left in the game.
Wagoner got the ball back after a short Sperry possession and another short punt and drove 43 yards in five plays, aided by a pass interference call against the Pirates with Watson busting free on a 25-yard run for the score.
“I was tired, but I knew I just had to step up,” said the senior Watson. “I just wanted to be a leader for the team at that point.”
The Bulldogs closed out the scoring on 41-yard pick-six by senior Jack Southern with just over three minutes to play.
“We’re 2-1 going into district play and we’re getting close to where we need to be, at least on defense,” said Condict. “Other than a couple of long passes, we played pretty well on defense tonight, but we’ve got to knock down on the mistakes on offense.”
Wagoner begins 4A-3 district play hosting Cleveland.
Wagoner 42, Sperry 14
WAGONER00735—42
SPERRY0770 —14
Scoring summary
Second quarter
SHS-Stanley Rivas 25 pass from Carson Hendrix (Rivas kick), 10:44.
Third quarter
WHS-Gabe Rodriguez 2 run (Logan Bloxom kick), 5:52.
SHS-Rivas 75 pass from Hendrix (Rivas kick), 5:30.
Fourth quarter
WHS-Braylan Robertson 70 run (Bloxom kick), 9:28.
WHS- Keyton Cole 22 fumble return (kick failed), 9:13.
WHS-Logan Sterling 14 run (Gabe Rodriguez conversion run), 7:42.
WHS-Fred Watson 25 run (Bloxom kick), 3:47.
WHS- Jack Southern 41 interception return (Bloxom kick), 3:15.
TEAM STATS
WHSSHS
First Downs128
Rushes-yards39-29425-56
Passing yards174123
Passes (CAI)10-22-0-09-25-1-2
Punts-avg5-369-28
Fumbles-lost1-11-1
Penalties-yds11-807-56
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WHS, Rodriguez 17-98. SHS, Brady Benham 10-29.
Passing: WHS, Rodriguez 10-22-174. SHS, Hendrix 9-25-157.
Receiving: WHS, Cole Edmondson 5-37, Braden Skeen 3-52. SHS, Rivas 2-100.
